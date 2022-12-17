Read full article on original website
Longmont blitzes Littleton in dominating victory 60-28
Longmont’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Littleton 60-28 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Phoenix Sunnyslope pockets narrow victory over Aurora Overland 54-49
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Phoenix Sunnyslope defeated Aurora Overland 54-49 in a Colorado boys basketball matchup on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Mission Hills Bishop Alemany exhales after close call with Aurora Grandview 42-39
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mission Hills Bishop Alemany defeated Aurora Grandview 42-39 in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and...
Thornton Riverdale Ridge outlasts Denver Kennedy 64-47
Thornton Riverdale Ridge stretched out and finally snapped Denver Kennedy to earn a 64-47 victory in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Longmont Mead knocks out victory beat against Parker Chaparral 47-35
Longmont Mead stretched out and finally snapped Parker Chaparral to earn a 47-35 victory in Colorado girls basketball action on December 21. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge wins tense tussle with Mesa Mountain View 84-78
Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning an 84-78 victory against Mesa Mountain View in a Colorado boys basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Bent but not broken: Highlands Ranch Valor Christian weathers scare to dispatch Queen Creek Casteel 58-56
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Highlands Ranch Valor Christian didn’t mind, dispatching Queen Creek Casteel 58-56 during this Colorado boys high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation....
Longville South Beauregard smashes through Golden 40-10
Longville South Beauregard left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Golden 40-10 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Over and out: Aurora Overland punches through Denver Far Northeast 60-25
Aurora Overland painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Denver Far Northeast’s defense for a 60-25 win in Colorado girls basketball on December 19. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game...
Just a bit better: Aurora Gateway slips past Northglenn 28-25
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Aurora Gateway nabbed it to nudge past Northglenn 28-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Storm warning: Gilbert Mesquite unleashes full fury on Littleton Columbine 51-31
Gilbert Mesquite unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Littleton Columbine 51-31 Tuesday in an Arizona girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Complete command: Santa Maria St. Joseph dominates Denver East in convincing showing 56-20
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Santa Maria St. Joseph turned out the lights on Denver East 56-20 on December 20 in California girls high school basketball. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see...
Royersford Spring-Ford claims gritty victory against Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44
Royersford Spring-Ford walked the high-wire before edging Highlands Ranch ThunderRidge 52-44 during this Colorado girls high school basketball game. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Highlands Ranch blitzes Pinole Valley in dominating victory 63-41
Highlands Ranch raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-41 win over Pinole Valley in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Longmont pushes over Niwot 55-38
Longmont put together a victorious gameplan to stop Niwot 55-38 for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Parker Lutheran flies high over Eaton 58-37
Parker Lutheran built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 58-37 win over Eaton in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Regis Jesuit dismantles Louisville Monarch 91-64
Aurora Regis Jesuit ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Louisville Monarch 91-64 at Aurora Regis Jesuit on December 21 in Colorado girls high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To...
Glenwood Springs knocks off Erie 46-39
The cardiac kids of Glenwood Springs unleashed every advantage to outlast Erie 46-39 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Smoky Hill mauls Mesa Red Mountain in strong effort 85-62
Aurora Smoky Hill turned in a thorough domination of Mesa Red Mountain 85-62 in Colorado boys basketball action on December 19. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Regis Jesuit chalks up convincing victory over Louisville Monarch 91-64
Aurora Regis Jesuit showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Louisville Monarch 91-64 on December 21 in Colorado boys high school basketball action. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
