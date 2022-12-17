Read full article on original website
Analysis: Fitting that Dirk will be celebrated on Christmas
The tributes officially started in 2019 with Dirk Nowitzki Way, a street that was renamed in Dallas to honor the greatest Mavericks player of all time. Then in January, the Mavs retired his No. 41 jersey. Then in September, Germany retired the No. 14 jersey he wore for his country.
Jokic's latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 on Tuesday night in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound,...
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Denver Mullen collects skin-tight win against Chandler 47-46
Denver Mullen derailed Chandler’s hopes after a 47-46 verdict in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 19. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Ellis, Peterson help Southern Cal beat Colorado State 73-64
PHOENIX (AP) — Boogie Ellis hit four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Drew Peterson scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Southern California beat Colorado State 73-64 at the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Wednesday night. Tre White added 10 points, six rebounds, three assists...
Tad Boyle on cusp of eclipsing Colorado's all-time wins mark
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tad Boyle really felt like his arrival in Boulder was going to pay big dividends. Not at first as a basketball coach, either, but as an investment advisor. That was his line of work a while back, before coaching entered the picture. Fast-forward a few...
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon prevails over Denver George Washington 74-37
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-37 win over Denver George Washington for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Aurora Grandview mauls Torrance West in strong effort 64-36
Aurora Grandview raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-36 win over Torrance West in a California girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
Jungers scores 20, sends Omaha to 83-66 victory over Denvver
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Luke Jungers had 20 points to propel Omaha to an 83-66 victory over Denver on Monday night. Jungers was 7-of-13 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Mavericks (5-8). JJ White scored 18 points with eight assists. Frankie Fidler made three 3-pointers and scored 16. Tommy Bruner and Justin Mullins both scored 15 for the Pioneers (9-4). Tyree Corbett had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Oregon St. staves off Denver's upset bid in 57-52 win
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope made two foul shots with 28 seconds left, Denver turned it over on its next-to-last possession and Oregon State beat the Pioneers 57-52 on Wednesday night. Tommy Bruner missed a 3-pointer with a second left for Denver in its chance to tie. Justin...
