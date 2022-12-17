ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Mullen collects skin-tight win against Chandler 47-46

Denver Mullen derailed Chandler’s hopes after a 47-46 verdict in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 19. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
CHANDLER, AZ
Chatsworth Sierra Canyon prevails over Denver George Washington 74-37

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 74-37 win over Denver George Washington for a Colorado girls basketball victory on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
DENVER, CO
Aurora Grandview mauls Torrance West in strong effort 64-36

Aurora Grandview raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-36 win over Torrance West in a California girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jungers scores 20, sends Omaha to 83-66 victory over Denvver

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Luke Jungers had 20 points to propel Omaha to an 83-66 victory over Denver on Monday night. Jungers was 7-of-13 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) for the Mavericks (5-8). JJ White scored 18 points with eight assists. Frankie Fidler made three 3-pointers and scored 16. Tommy Bruner and Justin Mullins both scored 15 for the Pioneers (9-4). Tyree Corbett had 11 points and seven rebounds.
OMAHA, NE
Longmont, CO
