A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Aurora Gateway nabbed it to nudge past Northglenn 28-25 in a Colorado girls basketball matchup on December 20. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

NORTHGLENN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO