Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Spending The Day At Downtown DisneyNick DaviesAnaheim, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
theScore
Sarver selling Suns, Mercury for $4B to mortgage lender Ishbia
Longtime Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver reached an agreement to sell the majority stake of ownership to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia, the 61-year-old announced Tuesday. Ishbia is paying $4 billion for more than 50% ownership of the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Included in the deal is all of...
theScore
NBA strips Knicks of 2025 2nd-rounder for early discussions with Brunson
The NBA stripped the New York Knicks of their second-round draft pick in 2025 for entering into free-agency discussions with Jalen Brunson this past summer before the permitted date, the league announced Wednesday. The league made the ruling following an investigation into the team's signing of the 26-year-old, who had...
theScore
Report: LaVine, Bulls not seeing eye-to-eye amid worries of fit with DeRozan
Tensions are growing between the Chicago Bulls and star Zach Lavine. The two parties haven't seen eye-to-eye recently, and a disconnect has formed between parts of the franchise regarding the guard's situation with the team, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry. LaVine is also reportedly struggling to...
theScore
Siakam scores 52, Raptors snap Knicks' 8-game winning streak
Pascal Siakam scored a career-high 52 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 113-106 win over the New York Knicks, ending the Raptors' six-game skid and snapping their opponents' eight-game winning streak. "It's cool," Siakam said about recording his first 50-point game at Madison Square Garden, according to Pat...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
theScore
NBA Podcast: The Raptors are at a crossroads
Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. What are the biggest problems plaguing the Raptors right now, and how fixable are they?. The sorry state of the half-court offense. The underachieving defense: A scheme issue or a personnel...
theScore
Curry's injury presents an opportunity for the Warriors to find themselves
Is it too early to say the Warriors' title defense is dangling by a thread?. We're nearly 40% through the regular season, and the defending champs are below .500, with a 3-14 record on the road. They're sitting right on the Western Conference play-in bubble, as close to being overtaken by the 13th-place Thunder as they are to jumping into the top six. Stephen Curry, who's improbably played some of the best ball of his life in his age-35 campaign, is now on the shelf with a shoulder subluxation that seems likely to keep him sidelined for the next three to four weeks.
theScore
Lillard passes Drexler to become Blazers' all-time leading scorer
The Portland Trail Blazers have a new scoring king. With a free throw in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Damian Lillard surpassed Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler to become the Blazers' new all-time leading scorer. Lillard had 18,020 career points coming into Monday's game. He's...
theScore
Report: Titans' Tannehill likely done for season with ankle injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is likely to miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, a source told The Athletic's Joe Rexrode. The Titans are unsure if his ankle will require surgery, Rexrode reports. Tannehill sustained the injury in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers....
theScore
LaVar wouldn't want LaMelo to join Lakers: 'Hell no'
LaVar Ball doesn't want to see any of his sons in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform again after the way Lonzo's tenure ended there. Asked for his thoughts on youngest son LaMelo potentially joining the Lakers one day, the elder Ball made it clear he isn't keen on the idea.
theScore
UCLA flips 5-star QB Moore from Oregon
Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is flipping his commitment from Oregon to UCLA, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday. The Detroit native previously committed to the Ducks by giving his verbal pledge in July. However, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Moore made an official visit to the Bruins' campus earlier in December.
theScore
Suns' Ayton, Williams have heated exchange during loss to Wizards
Deandre Ayton got into a heated exchange with head coach Monty Williams in the final minute of the Phoenix Suns' 113-110 loss Tuesday against the Washington Wizards. However, Williams denied he was singling out Ayton in the team huddle. "It was the whole team in those moments," Williams told reporters...
theScore
Jets' Saleh supports Zach Wilson, blasts NFL's 'instant-coffee' era
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday it's just a matter of time until quarterback Zach Wilson establishes himself as a solid NFL player. "The frustrating thing is that this kid is going to be a good quarterback, but the NFL and this new instant-coffee world that we're in just doesn't want to give people time," Saleh said, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. "So, we look at him and he's just nitpicked with a fine-tooth comb."
theScore
Dodgers' Syndergaard: 'I see no excuse' to not throw 100 mph again
Noah Syndergaard expects to recapture his pre-surgery form with the Los Angeles Dodgers next year. And maybe then some. "Whatever I was doing last year was not the best version of me," Syndergaard said Monday, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. "I see no excuse as to why I can't get back to 100 mph and even farther than that.
theScore
Dirk, D-Wade among 1st-time nominees for Hall of Fame
Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade are among the first-time nominees for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the organization announced Wednesday. Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and the 1976 United States women's Olympic basketball team are also newly eligible candidates for the class of 2023. Nowitzki spent his entire...
theScore
Hurts has shoulder sprain, uncertain for Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears and is uncertain to play in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Tuesday. "He sprained his shoulder. ... He is attacking his rehab. We'll see what happens this week,"...
theScore
Prescott: Eagles game 'about making a statement to ourselves'
Dak Prescott thinks Saturday's highly anticipated matchup against the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles will be a great test for the Dallas Cowboys as they try to regain their confidence after a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "If anything, it's about making a statement to ourselves," Prescott said Wednesday, according to...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 16: Jaguars soaring, Colts to the basement
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) With Jalen Hurts potentially missing a game or two, Philly's grip on the NFC's No. 1 seed feels slightly less secure. 2. Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) Cincinnati's weapons all appear to be healthy, which...
Comments / 0