Kenton County, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Candace McGraw: After several difficult years, CVG emerges to lead regional economic rebound

Over the last several years, we have collectively experienced unimaginable change brought on by the pandemic. All industries were impacted including travel and aviation. However, as we near the end of 2022, I am pleased to share that the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, CVG, has come roaring back to life — leading our regional economic rebound along the way.
CINCINNATI, OH
Horizon’s 410 giving circle provides $16,400 to two organizations supporting community vibrancy in NKY

Members of The 410 giving circle presented their 2022 grant to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy, giving a total of $16,400. “Both of these organizations provide unique services to Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “They connect the community to the region’s rich history and natural assets. The 410 members, who chose community vibrancy as the focus area for this grant cycle, recognized the important roles both Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy play in making Northern Kentucky a better place to live.”
PETERSBURG, KY
NKU graduates more than 1300 graduates at 50th Annual Commencement; graduates now total 77,000

Northern Kentucky University honored more than 1,300 graduates with family and friends looking on at the 50th Annual Commencement exercises Saturday at Truist Arena. Graduates from the College of Education, College of Arts & Sciences and the College of Informatics were honored in a ceremony at 10 a.m., while Haile College of Business and College of Health and Human Services graduates were honored at a ceremony at 3 p.m. Thousands of people packed into Truist Arena to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2022.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Covington expands recreational programming, CGN to manage program, Mayor sounds off on taxes

COVINGTON – It’s time for residents to come out and play. This week, City Commissioners gathered at their regular caucus meeting and heard a proposal from the Parks and Recreation Department to utilize $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand recreational programming by paying for coaches and administrative support on a contract basis for basketball, volleyball and soccer leagues between Dec. 21, 2022 and March 31, 2025.
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky University to honor more than 1,300 during commencement exercises Saturday

Northern Kentucky University will honor more than 1,300 graduates at the 50th Commencement exercises on Saturday. The two ceremonies being held at Truist Arena will recognize students who completed requirements for graduation in the College of Education, College of Arts & Sciences, and the College of Informatics at 10 a.m., while students in the Haile College of Business and the College of Health and Human Services will be recognized at 3 p.m.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
NKU board, in special meeting, declines to take on responsibility for oversight of charter school project

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents balked Tuesday at taking on the responsibility to oversee a charter school project for Northern Kentucky. Board chair Rich Boehne asked three times at a special meeting if any board member wanted to make a motion to adopt a resolution to make NKU the so-called “authorizer” for the project to be in Kenton or Campbell counties.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Newport’s Pensive Distilling Co. becomes newest member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced Pensive Distilling Co. in Newport as the newest member of the organization. Founded by Scott Quigley in 2020, Pensive is located at 720 Monmouth Street in downtown Newport and includes a horse-themed restaurant and bar. The distillery was named after Pensive, a famous Calumet Farm racehorse that won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 1944.
NEWPORT, KY
Campbell County Representative Rachel Roberts elected to House Democratic leadership position

The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus elected a new leadership team this morning, choosing state Rep. Derrick Graham as Caucus Leader, state Representative Cherlynn Stevenson as Caucus Chair and state Representative Rachel Roberts as Caucus Whip. All three were elected without opposition. Rep. Graham, who has served Franklin County’s 57th House...
KENTUCKY STATE
Cinci Museum Center’s OMNIMAX Theater welcomes 9 millionth viewer over 32 years of immersive theater

Cincinnati Museum Center’s Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX® Theater has been a staple of museum visits and field trips for over three decades, taking viewers to the farthest reaches of the universe, beneath the waves of the sea, across pristine natural landscapes, to the edge of smoldering volcanoes and hundreds of places in between. The OMNIMAX® Theater has dazzled millions and, this week, welcomed Jett, its nine millionth viewer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Lexington, KY
