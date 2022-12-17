Read full article on original website
COVID update: Boone, Kenton among counties with 100+ cases; KY total deaths equal city of Ft. Thomas
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 rose during the past week, deaths and overall hospitalizations saw a decline, according to the latest report issued Monday evening by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. State public health officials say there were 6,376 new cases during the last seven days,...
NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues to feature Manufacturing in NKY on January 10 at Receptions
Join the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to gain insight on the past, present, and future of the manufacturing industry in Northern Kentucky during Eggs ‘N Issues: Manufacturing in NKY on Tuesday, January 10, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).
Candace McGraw: After several difficult years, CVG emerges to lead regional economic rebound
Over the last several years, we have collectively experienced unimaginable change brought on by the pandemic. All industries were impacted including travel and aviation. However, as we near the end of 2022, I am pleased to share that the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, CVG, has come roaring back to life — leading our regional economic rebound along the way.
Covington approves temporary moratorium on new short-term rentals; Williams honored in last meeting
In a surprise, emergency addition to Tuesday’s legislative meeting, Commissioners voted to approve a temporary moratorium on the city’s acceptance, review, and processing of new license applications for short-term rental dwellings. “We need to have a motion here to declare the emergency and then to adopt the ordinance,”...
Horizon’s 410 giving circle provides $16,400 to two organizations supporting community vibrancy in NKY
Members of The 410 giving circle presented their 2022 grant to the Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy, giving a total of $16,400. “Both of these organizations provide unique services to Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “They connect the community to the region’s rich history and natural assets. The 410 members, who chose community vibrancy as the focus area for this grant cycle, recognized the important roles both Behringer-Crawford Museum and the Boone Conservancy play in making Northern Kentucky a better place to live.”
Honor Flight Tri-State presented with $43,000 check from proceeds of Honor Run Half Marathon
Scott Spicher, Executive Director of Honor Run Half Marathon, which is held every year in Florence, came to the Florence City Council meeting last week to present a check for $43,000 to Cheryl Popp, chairperson of Honor Flight Tri-State. The money is from the latest honor run in which participants...
NKU names 2023 Alumni Award recipients to be honored Jan. 27 during Homecoming Weekend
Northern Kentucky University has announced its 2023 Alumni Award recipients as Tom Wiedemann, Maria M. Reynolds, Jeff Jordan, Kayla D. Pecchioni and Robert Wallace. They will be honored at the Alumni Awards Dinner and Celebration on Friday, Jan. 27 to kick off Homecoming Weekend at NKU. “The impact of these...
Road report: KYTC cites work being done on region’s highways this week; beware closings, delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
NKU graduates more than 1300 graduates at 50th Annual Commencement; graduates now total 77,000
Northern Kentucky University honored more than 1,300 graduates with family and friends looking on at the 50th Annual Commencement exercises Saturday at Truist Arena. Graduates from the College of Education, College of Arts & Sciences and the College of Informatics were honored in a ceremony at 10 a.m., while Haile College of Business and College of Health and Human Services graduates were honored at a ceremony at 3 p.m. Thousands of people packed into Truist Arena to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2022.
Edgewood says goodbye to City Council member Dale Henson, recognizes his 28 years service
Edgewood City Council member Dale Henson served the city of Edgewood as a councilmember for the last time Monday night. Henson looked on as his fellow councilmembers were sworn in for another term, with Scott Spille filling his empty seat, and his smile was fond, as if he were reliving his 28 years on council.
Covington expands recreational programming, CGN to manage program, Mayor sounds off on taxes
COVINGTON – It’s time for residents to come out and play. This week, City Commissioners gathered at their regular caucus meeting and heard a proposal from the Parks and Recreation Department to utilize $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand recreational programming by paying for coaches and administrative support on a contract basis for basketball, volleyball and soccer leagues between Dec. 21, 2022 and March 31, 2025.
Northern Kentucky University to honor more than 1,300 during commencement exercises Saturday
Northern Kentucky University will honor more than 1,300 graduates at the 50th Commencement exercises on Saturday. The two ceremonies being held at Truist Arena will recognize students who completed requirements for graduation in the College of Education, College of Arts & Sciences, and the College of Informatics at 10 a.m., while students in the Haile College of Business and the College of Health and Human Services will be recognized at 3 p.m.
Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of Republican primary for governor, citing lack of funding
Savannah Maddox, a Republican legislator from Dry Ridge, has suspended her 2023 gubernatorial campaign, citing lack of funds to continue. Her district includes part of Boone County and part of Kenton County as well as Gallatin and Grant counties. She has served in the legislature since 2019. Maddox was an...
From boxing gym to cozy living place, rehab project showcases Covington’s use of federal housing funds
In the middle of Covington’s urban core, on its main business thoroughfare, behind the walls of a three-story brick facade, a 1995 article in The Kentucky Post described an upper floor setting that would have surprised most people:. “… dimly lit, with holes in the plaster ceiling, broken windows...
NKU board, in special meeting, declines to take on responsibility for oversight of charter school project
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents balked Tuesday at taking on the responsibility to oversee a charter school project for Northern Kentucky. Board chair Rich Boehne asked three times at a special meeting if any board member wanted to make a motion to adopt a resolution to make NKU the so-called “authorizer” for the project to be in Kenton or Campbell counties.
Kenton County Animal Services offering holiday adoption special through December 22
Kenton County Animal Services (KCAS) is having a “Home for the Holidays” adoption special for all pets through December 22. Adopters will have the option of naming their adoption fee when bringing home their new furry friend. Shelter staff will still be conducting their standard screening and adopter...
NKU launches Newport History Walk, a smart phone app for ‘museum without walls’ self-guided tour
Northern Kentucky University has launched Newport History Walk, a new smart phone app that takes users on a six-stop, self-guided tour of the river city’s rich and important history. At each stop, users can listen to a short podcast about the historic site. “Users can just grab their smart...
Newport’s Pensive Distilling Co. becomes newest member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association announced Pensive Distilling Co. in Newport as the newest member of the organization. Founded by Scott Quigley in 2020, Pensive is located at 720 Monmouth Street in downtown Newport and includes a horse-themed restaurant and bar. The distillery was named after Pensive, a famous Calumet Farm racehorse that won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 1944.
Campbell County Representative Rachel Roberts elected to House Democratic leadership position
The Kentucky House Democratic Caucus elected a new leadership team this morning, choosing state Rep. Derrick Graham as Caucus Leader, state Representative Cherlynn Stevenson as Caucus Chair and state Representative Rachel Roberts as Caucus Whip. All three were elected without opposition. Rep. Graham, who has served Franklin County’s 57th House...
Cinci Museum Center’s OMNIMAX Theater welcomes 9 millionth viewer over 32 years of immersive theater
Cincinnati Museum Center’s Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX® Theater has been a staple of museum visits and field trips for over three decades, taking viewers to the farthest reaches of the universe, beneath the waves of the sea, across pristine natural landscapes, to the edge of smoldering volcanoes and hundreds of places in between. The OMNIMAX® Theater has dazzled millions and, this week, welcomed Jett, its nine millionth viewer.
