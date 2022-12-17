Read full article on original website
Related
KQED
'It Just Keeps Snowballing': California Teachers Struggle to Help Students Recover From Pandemic Learning Loss
Roxanne Grago’s fifth grade students at Lake Marie Elementary, in South Whittier near Los Angeles, should be able to read a short story, analyze it, and support their analyses with examples from the text. But Grago said that during school closures and other pandemic-era disruptions, students fell behind academically....
KQED
How economic anxiety and demographic changes turned ‘parent’ into a verb
Excerpted from “Long Days, Short Years: A Cultural History of Modern Parenting” by Andrew Bomback, © 2022 Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Over just a few decades, parents have increased the amount of time, attention, and money applied to raising children. A mother today who works outside the home spends a similar amount of time and considerably more money (inflation-adjusted) tending her children than a stay-at-home mom did in the 1970s. The usage graphs for the verb form of “parent” on Google Books Ngram Viewer could stand in for similar plots depicting hours per day or dollars per child spent by parents over the last five decades.
KQED
7 steps schools can take to benefit the climate and save money
This opinion piece about greening schools was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for the Hechinger newsletter. Anisa Heming has been working on making schools more sustainable for a decade and a half, now as director of...
KQED
Biden Administration Announces Plan to Cut Homelessness by 25% by 2025
President Joe Biden's administration announced Monday that it is ramping up efforts to help house people now sleeping on sidewalks and in tents and cars as a new federal report confirms what's obvious to people in many cities: Homelessness is persisting despite increased local efforts. The U.S. Department of Housing...
KQED
Young adults are struggling with their mental health. Is more childhood independence the answer?
Assistant professor Brett Mallon begins his evening Zoom session at Kansas State University with a question: When students hear the word “conflict,” what associations do they make?. Many first responses are decidedly negative. “I would say, avoid it at all costs,” one student offers. “Argument, awkward conversations,” says...
Comments / 0