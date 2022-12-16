ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

WSFA employees read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA staff members read excerpts from the classic Christmas story, “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

ALEA announces extended holiday travel period and launch of 12 Days of Safety Campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced the extended holiday travel period, which will begin on Dec. 24 and last through Jan. 1, 2023. During this time, the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will conduct numerous law enforcement activities, including driver’s license and equipment checks points, in an effort to combat deadly […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

‘tWitch’ remembered by high school dance teacher

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Behind every star are the role models, leaders, or coaches who helped them along the way. Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a Montgomery native and graduate of Lee High School. During his time there as a student, tWitch made history as the first male member of the dance team.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Montgomery twins Brooke and Breanna Bennett push to end period poverty

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Sorority chapter in Selma gives the gift of reading

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An organization in Selma is spreading Christmas cheer through literacy. The Zeta Eta Omega of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a “Reading is Fun” event Saturday at the George P. Evans Reception Hall. Children heard stories from Alabama Senator Robert Stewart and the...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Salvation Army gives Christmas gifts to those in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Generosity is alive and well for the holidays in 2022. The Montgomery community donated piles of toys through the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program. There were also 2,035 coats given out thanks to the Coats of Comfort campaign. Even food is being distributed to help families put a warm meal on the table this Christmas.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

MPD’s Major Saba Coleman graduates from FBI National Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Montgomery’s finest has graduated from the 284th session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Major Saba Coleman was chosen as one of six from Alabama to attend this executive-level advanced communication, leadership and fitness training program. According to the Montgomery Police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Pet owners urged to prep for freezing temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Forecasters predict dangerously cold air is headed toward Alabama. While people can escape the freezing temperatures, the Montgomery Humane Society stresses pets are not as fortunate. “There’s so many dogs that, you know, we’re constantly coming across that have no shelter, are on a chain, have...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wtvy.com

One dead in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Pike County on Monday morning. According to information released from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on December 19 when a 2022 Vanderhall Venice three-wheeled motorcycle left the roadway on U.S. 231, about 3 miles north of Troy, and crashed into a tree.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama OL finds new school with former Nick Saban assistant

Javion Cohen is taking his talents to Coral Gables, Florida. The former Alabama offensive lineman announced his transfer to Miami on Sunday morning after a weekend visit. “305 let’s handle business,” Cohen tweeted. Cohen, a former Central-Phenix four-star recruit committed to Auburn, started 25 games over the last...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Ice skating rink set to open at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery has announced the grand opening of a new holiday ice skating rink. Montgomery’s Riverfront Park will be the home to the new rink, and the grand opening is scheduled for Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event will feature award-winning figure skater and Montgomery native Jordan Stokes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Woman stabbed on Eastdale Circle in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Capt. Jarrett Williams said officers were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road just before 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been stabbed. The 400 block is Baptist Medical Center East. The victim told...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Texas A&M, Auburn make push to flip 5-Star DB from Alabama

There is a buzz around Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Tony Mitchell, ahead of National Signing Day with Texas A&M and Auburn continuing to make pushes for the Thompson product. The Aggies and the Tigers have been consistent in their push for Mitchell for several months. He has...
AUBURN, AL

