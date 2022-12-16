Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Businessman Anthony McCaskill Files Nominating Petitions To Run For Mayor of HarveySouth Suburban NewsHarvey, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Morton Arboretum in Lisle announces its next massive nature exhibit for spring 2023Jennifer GeerLisle, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees taking a huge risk at shortstop in 2023
Despite a ridiculous number of superstar shortstops on the free agent market year in and year out, the New York Yankees remained committed to their long-term plan of utilizing prospects at the position. After a few years of stopgap solutions, including Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, and now Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the...
Yardbarker
Remaining free agent targets for the Braves
We are approaching January, and the Braves have still yet to spend more than $1 million on free agents. It’s understandable for fans to be frustrated, especially after Dansby Swanson signed a deal with the Cubs over the weekend, but there is still time for Alex Anthopoulos to make some moves, and there are several places where the Braves could upgrade their roster.
Yardbarker
Fans React to Dansby Swanson’s New Deal With Cubs
While the Cubs have supposedly been in on a lot of players, they finally got their big signing. However, many fans took to social media with different takes on the move. Here is a look at how the league is reacting to the news. Fans Critiquing Swanson Signing. Many Atlanta...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs are possible landing spot for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination for the top power-hitter left on the market. Heading into the offseason, there was speculation that the Cubs would be far more active on the market than they have been in recent years. Yet, as the days passed and the big names continued to quickly fly off the board, there seemed to be some worry that Chicago would not get their feet wet in free agency.
Yardbarker
Yankees lose out on yet another free agent left fielder
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking his sweet time finding a starting left-fielder for the 2023 season. Given he hasn’t jumped on a free-agent target, there is reason to believe that he may be scouring the trade market for opportunities. The Yankees have been connected with...
Yardbarker
Bryan Reynolds appears to be Yankees’ top target for outfield vacancy
The New York Yankees still have a gaping hole in their outfield for 2023. Andrew Benintendi and Michael Brantley both came off the board this past weekend when they signed deals with the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros. From a free agency standpoint, Benintendi was the Yankees’ top choice....
Yardbarker
Outfield free agent options left on the market
With the Braves saying goodbye to Dansby Swanson, who signed a massive deal with the Cubs, Alex Anthopoulos has money to bolster the roster. Their obvious hole is at shortstop, but I expect the cap space to be allocated to other positions because of the available free agents on the market. The outfield and designate hitting options are much more plentiful than shortstop; here are some free agent targets that could interest the Braves:
Yardbarker
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Yardbarker
Rangers reportedly interested in one-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The Texas Rangers are reportedly still searching the MLB free agency market for another impact hitter and are kicking the tires on a former All-Star slugger still up for grabs. Heading into free agency, the Rangers were expected to be movers and shakers in the market. Just like they were...
Yardbarker
Ex-White Sox interim manager gets surprising new job
After managing MLB All-Stars like Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, and Liam Hendriks last season, Miguel Cairo is moving…significantly downward. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Monday that Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, has been hired by the New York Mets to be their minor league infield coordinator.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Snatch Free Agent Two-Time All-Star From Dodgers
The Boston Red Sox made an intriguing move Sunday afternoon. After losing designated hitter J.D. Martinez to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston made a move of its own by reportedly signing former Dodgers infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner to a two-year, roughly $22 million contract, according to ESPN's Joon Lee.
Yardbarker
New York Mets latest free agency buzz
The New York Mets certainly had a high-flying start to free agency. Following the exhilarating kickoff to the offseason, though, the last week has been quiet for the Mets. Needs are still clearly on this roster. Whether it be a power bat in the lineup, outfield depth, or continued bullpen reinforcements, the Mets have still got to address certain aspects of their team.
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Royals outfielder hits trade market, could fill LF spot
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find themselves a new left-fielder. With Michael Conforto, the last remaining serviceable free agent, general manager Brian Cashman may have to look toward the trade market. The Bombers have been linked to Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins, but another player has...
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yardbarker
Braves add to their outfield with free agent signing
This isn’t the most exciting signing, and hopefully, it isn’t the only way the Braves plan to address their situation in left field. With that being said, these are the kind of deals that have really paid off for Atlanta under Alex Anthopoulos, and Luplow has some upside. He’s a platoon option that thrives against lefties. For his career, he owns an .841 OPS against southpaws with 31 homers in 430 at-bats. Luplow is not a guy that hits for average, but he has a lot of pop in his bat and owns a career 101 OPS+.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Signs With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
The New York Mets are making moves left and right. After finishing in second place in the National League East with a 101-61 record, the Mets have been in overdrive so far this offseason as they attempt to get over the hurdle and make a deep postseason run in 2023.
Yardbarker
Five low-cost catchers the Braves could consider
The Braves have a lot of holes to fill in their lineup leading up to the season, but they still have plenty of time. They also have a very thin roster in Gwinnett in case disaster strikes, and it’s an area they need to address. With Manny Piña and William Contreras now in Oakland and Milwaukee respectively, the Braves are looking thin at a position they were very deep at going into 2022. There are other areas that could use bolstering as well, which I’ve covered in the links below:
Yardbarker
Brewers: Former closer has heartfelt post regarding a potential return to baseball
Former Brewer closer John Axford, otherwise known as the “Ax Man”, had a great run with the team in the early 2010s. From 2009 to 2012 he accumulated 106 saves. This is currently third most on the Brewers saves leader board. Axford went on to play for seven other teams after his initial tenure with Milwaukee before returning in 2021. Unfortunately, he injured his elbow during his one appearance with the Brew Crew that year.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Signs With New Team
Kostas Antetokounmpo signed with the Chicago Bulls over the offseason, but he has not played in an NBA game this season. On Friday, the Bulls announced that they have waived Antetokounmpo and signed Carlik Jones. Bulls: "The Chicago Bulls announced today the team has signed guard Carlik Jones to a...
Yardbarker
Yankees receive positive injury update on DJ LeMahieu
The Yankees saw DJ LeMahieu come off of his second straight season of breaking down and missing the postseason due to injury. This time around, a toe injury caused LeMahieu to struggle down the stretch with a .355 OPS in his final 103 PAs, but he still posted a strong 116 wRC+ on the season. A high-OBP contact machine, LeMahieu is one of the premier leadoff hitters in the sport, and his presence was sorely missed at the top of the Yankee lineup.
Comments / 0