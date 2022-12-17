ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County average gas price drop continues for 36th straight day

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCXUY_0jll59KS00
| Photo courtesy of Tom Fassbender/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday to its lowest amount since Oct. 19, 2021, decreasing 3.1 cents to $4.512.

The average gas price has dropped 36 consecutive days, decreasing $1.019, including 2.2 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 69 times in 72 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.982.

The average price is 18 cents less than one week ago, 95.1 cents lower than one month ago and 16.5 cents below what it was one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped to its lowest amount since Oct. 4, 2021, decreasing 2.9 cents to $4.385, 17.7 cents less than one week ago, 97.2 cents lower than one month ago and 26 cents below what it was one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped for 35 consecutive days, decreasing $1.051, including 2.8 cents Thursday. It has fallen 69 times in 72 days since rising to a record $6.357 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.972.

“Oil Price Information Service reports that according to the California Energy Commission, the state’s refinery production of gasoline has dropped for the fourth straight week and fuel stockpiles are now lower, but so is demand,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Even with lower production, Los Angeles and San Francisco wholesale gasoline prices are now lower than New York, so there should be further pump price drops ahead as long as that trend holds.”

The national average gas price dropped for the 37th consecutive day, decreasing 1.5 cents to $3.178, 13.7 cents less than one week ago, 56.5 cents lower than one month ago and 13.8 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 62.8 cents over the past 37 days, including 2.1 cents Thursday. It is $1.838 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

Comments / 0

Related
HeySoCal

Average gasoline price in LA County falls for 40th time in 41 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Wednesday to its lowest amount since Oct. 9, 2021, decreasing 1.6 cents to $4.436. The average LA gasoline price has dropped 40 of the past 41 days, decreasing $1.095, including 2.1 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped 38 consecutive days, was unchanged Monday and resumed decreasing Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Southland no-burn order extended through Thursday

The South Coast Air Quality Management District Wednesday extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Thursday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Thursday....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants

The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Dec. 23-29

Southern California may not look like your typical winter wonderland but that doesn’t mean we are low on holiday spirit and fun. With outdoor light exhibits, new plays, different cultural celebrations, outdoor film screenings and theme parks decked out in decorations, you’ll have no problem entertaining friends and family you may be hosting for the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County health emergency declaration ends

A public health emergency in Orange County related to a surge in respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, COVID-19 and other infectious diseases that overloaded Children’s Hospital of Orange County in particular has been canceled, it was announced Wednesday. Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the county’s chief health officer, declared the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County unemployment rate stays unchanged in November

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.9% in November, the same rate as the previous month, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 6.9% rate in November 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LACo moves forward on proposed fair work week ordinance

Following in the city of Los Angeles’ footsteps, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday advanced the idea of enacting a fair work week ordinance aimed at giving retail employees more consistent schedules and breaks between shifts. Under a motion by Supervisors Holly Mitchell and Lindsey Horvath, the board instructed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Mountain Lion P-22, the ‘Hollywood Cat,’ is euthanized

P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced. “This really hurts,” CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said Saturday morning, fighting back tears. “It’s been an incredibly difficult...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach Council moves forward with COVID memorial

Plans to create a COVID-19 memorial in Long Beach are moving forward with the approval of a design concept contract, city officials said Monday. The Long Beach City Council approved a contract with a Long Beach-based company called PAO Design to advance the firm’s concept, “Twin Arches,” and conduct further technical studies for the development of the memorial meant to honor the lives of those who were lost and those who remain forever impacted by the pandemic.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

LA County health officials report nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 21 new virus-related deaths. The new fatalities gave the county an overall pandemic death toll of 34,492. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared death numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to a recent increase in hospital patients infected with the virus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy