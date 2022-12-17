Man diagnosed with autism reported missing in Palmdale

| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find a man with autism who went missing in Palmdale.

Alijah Amir Harris, 22, was last seen about 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of East Avenue R, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Harris is Black, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 250 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was

wearing a black sweater and black pants. He may have been going to the 1200 Block of Rancho Vista Boulevard in Palmdale, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff’s department at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.