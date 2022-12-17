UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the large snowstorm in the forecast for later this week, many are preparing to visit family for Christmas. “AAA is forecasting 3.5 million Michiganders are planning to travel for the year-end holidays,” AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. “Of that 3.5 million we expect about 3.2 million of those folks to be hitting the road for trips.”

