WLUC
Ski around Michigan with ‘Cold is Cool’ passport app
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - This winter, the Michigan Snowsports Industries Association is encouraging kids to hit the slopes. For the last 14 years, the association has organized its “Cold is Cool” passport app. For $30, fourth and fifth-grade students can ski free up to three times at...
WLUC
Feeding America holding multiple distribution events Wednesday
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America will be holding multiple food distribution events throughout the Upper Peninsula on Wednesday. The first location will be in Schoolcraft County. It will be located at the Central Park Ball Field, at 345 Elm Street in Manistique. Distribution is set to begin at 10:00 a.m.
WLUC
From Michigan With Love: Old World Almonds, Alden’s Mill House
Michigan. (WLUC) - Alden’s is a family-owned mill house near Torch Lake, MI that offers over 33 custom spice blends in three sizes. Old World Almonds was started in 1984 as a hobby and blossomed into a growing business. The business has re-sealable pouches available. The almonds are produced...
WLUC
Wells, Escanaba Townships to hold special meetings to consider Renaissance Zone
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wells Township Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. to consider a Forest Products Processing Renaissance Zone. Another meeting will be held by the Escanaba Township Board on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. Both of the meetings will...
WLUC
MSP encourages preparedness ahead of winter storm
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With winter weather upon us, and the potential for dangerously cold and hazardous weather this week and holiday weekend, the Michigan State Police (MSP) is encouraging residents to be flexible with travel plans and take necessary preparedness measures to help ensure their safety. According to a...
WLUC
Experts provide safety tips, travel outlook for Christmas
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the large snowstorm in the forecast for later this week, many are preparing to visit family for Christmas. “AAA is forecasting 3.5 million Michiganders are planning to travel for the year-end holidays,” AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. “Of that 3.5 million we expect about 3.2 million of those folks to be hitting the road for trips.”
WLUC
Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement participate in ‘Shop with a Cop’
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan and Wisconsin law enforcement helped children shop for those in need Wednesday night. Seven law enforcement agencies from Michigan and Wisconsin took 25 third-grade students shopping. The seven agencies were the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin Division of Forestry, Michigan State Police, Iron Mountain Police Department, and Kingsford Public Safety.
WLUC
1 dead after snowmobile crash in Au Train Township
AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened Monday in Au Train Township. Around 9:00 p.m., a 911 call was received about a a snowmobile crash on Trail #7 approximately 1 mile north of the Buckhorn Road. A...
WLUC
1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was found dead in a house that caught fire in Calumet Township Tuesday night. At around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a house fire on Agent Street in Calumet Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff Wednesday.
