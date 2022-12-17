Read full article on original website
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for December 22-24
Some portions of Mid-Michigan could be buried beneath up to a foot and a half of snow before Christmas, according to the latest projections from forecasters at AccuWeather.com. A developing winter storm is expected to begin dropping snow onto Mid-Michigan by the wee hours of Thursday morning, with relatively minor...
‘Big Tree Hunt’ winner finds giant bald cypress
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Tree huggers, you’re going to need longer arms. A Grand Rapids man may have found one of the biggest trees in the state. Rob Nelson won the prize of “Potential State Champion Tree” at the ReLeaf Michigan’s Big Tree Hunt. Nelson...
What to know about Michigan's Christmas weekend blizzard
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan may not be in the middle of an arctic air mass that's about to engulf most of the country but we're going to see some incredibly cold and windy days as several inches of snow will fall on Christmas weekend. Starting on Thursday we'll feel...
10 Michigan Restaurants Open on Christmas Day
Christmas is almost here, but what if you’re just not in the mood to cook on the festive day? Thankfully, some restaurants are open on Christmas Day. One of my favorite Christmas memories was actually having Christmas brunch at an IHOP in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during the ice storm of 2013. As the story goes, the power was out for several days, and it was freezing. My family and I stayed with some family who somehow had power a few days before Christmas. Then, closer to Christmas, we went to Grand Rapids, where the entire city had power. Since a “normal” Christmas wasn’t possible, we went to IHOP on Christmas day, and it was so fun. I don’t eat traditional Christmas food, since I’m a vegetarian, so I was in heaven eating chocolate-chip pancakes for Christmas brunch.
Walloping 52 Inches of Snow Forecast for Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula in Christmas Week Blizzard
Weather forecasters across the upper tier of the country are warning anyone who will be traveling for the Christmas holiday in 2022 to prepare for potentially impassable conditions as a severe winter weather system is set to impact the region. Perhaps the most extreme snowfall forecast will be for the...
Winter storm warning declared for mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s official. The National Weather Service has declared a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan. The warning will go into effect on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. and is expected to last until Christmas Eve at 1:00 a.m. WLNS Meteorologist Davi Young predicts six to 10 inches of snow, strong winds starting Friday […]
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Up to 2 feet of snow in first detailed snowfall forecast for pre-Christmas Blizzard
The weather forecast data is fairly consistent on the large snowstorm heading into the Great Lakes. It’s time to make the first detailed snow forecast. We meteorologists look to at least four computer models when forecasting snow amounts in a coming storm. There is even a subset of additional ways to look at the models. At this time, we can start to give you a feel for the magnitude of the storm heading our way for Thursday night through Christmas.
Blizzard Warning officially issued for 13 Michigan counties, more counties to come
The blizzard warnings are being hoisted for some Michigan counties. The start time tells you exactly when to have your traveling done. There are some relatively small changes in the model data this morning and early afternoon. The changes aren’t big enough to make any significant changes to the forecast.
Winter Storm Watches cover two-thirds of Michigan; 2 deceiving things you should know
A winter storm watch is in effect for the blue shaded counties from Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening. In the winter storm watch area blizzard conditions are possible. Total snowfall accumulations between 8 inches and 17 inches are possible by Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph and will cause significant blowing and drifting. Fresh fluffy snow and wind gusts of 55 mph could produce actual, true whiteout conditions where you can only see the front end of your vehicle.
EDITOR’S LETTER: A breath of fresh air
This letter appears at the start of the 2023 Crystal Ball edition of MiBiz. f you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you. That phrase, translated from Latin, forms Michigan’s state motto, and may as well serve as a call to action for the state’s more than 10 million residents and the millions who visit here each year.
5 Things Michigan Transplants Need to Be Ready for This Winter
If this is your first winter in Michigan, you're about to experience something rather unique. Here are five things that transplants to the state of Michigan need to be ready for as we approach another winter season. Michigan Drivers May Not Be Any Better at Winter Driving Than Your State.
Winter storm to hit southeast Michigan just before Christmas: What to know
Take caution while traveling this holiday weekend: A winter storm is expected to hit southeast Michigan in the days leading up to Christmas. Temperatures are expected to plunge from around 40 degrees on Thursday down to the upper teens on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. While it's unclear how much snow metro Detroit will get, as of Monday afternoon at least several inches are expected in the area. ...
Winter storm, Arctic blast, wind, to impact region before Christmas
As Christmas approaches this year, the Great Lakes will be dealing with a major winter storm. What seems to be certain is snow, wind, and Arctic cold will impact the area up to and through Christmas.
This Is The Biggest House In Michigan
It was built by the widow of 'automotive giant' John Dodge.
Grant program benefits Northern Michigan waterways
ELK RAPIDS – Paddle Antrim will be awarding $4,627 to projects that benefit Northern Michigan’s waterways through their Ripple Effect Mini Grant Program. Paddle Antrim’s Ripple Effect Mini Grant Program is fully funded through earned income from the nonprofit’s events such as the Paddle Antrim Festival as well as paddling classes. “A portion of the income we earn through our events goes directly into this program,” said Deana Jerdee, Paddle Antrim Executive Director. “This program allows our small nonprofit to expand our reach and build partnerships with like-minded organizations whose projects align with our mission.”
Curated Cannabis Tourism, Cannabis Event Package For 2023
MUSKEGON – Cannabis Tourism is starting to become a major play in Michigan. Springing up to serve this market is Derive Travel that offers curated travel and lodging experiences. Co-founder Connie Maxim-Sparrow joins Matt Roush and Mike Brennan on MITech TV to talk about what Derive Travel will offer in 2023.
Christmas winter storm timeline: When to expect snow, artic wind chills in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A winter storm will blast Michigan later this week, bringing both bitter cold and snow heading into Christmas weekend. Metro Detroit will be hit with high winds and dangerous wind chills, along with snow. What to expect. Snow will start around 9 p.m. Thursday as winds...
13 Charming Michigan Holiday Movies to Watch for Christmas
One of Michigan’s more affectionate nicknames is “Water-Winter Wonderland” because it has one of the most visually stunning landscapes during wintertime. That also makes it one of the best places to film holiday movies!. Surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes (Michigan, Erie, Superior, and Huron),...
