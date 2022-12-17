African teams at World Cup: Which countries qualified for 2022 and which has done best at previous tournaments?

Lionel Messi set a multitude of records as he led the Argentina charge to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. The 35-year-old became the all-time World Cup appearance leader, the first player to win two Golden Ball trophies as the best player at a World Cup, and became the first player to score in every round of a modern World Cup knockout stage as he carried Argentina to its third-ever FIFA international title.

1 DAY AGO