What is the most liked photo in Instagram history? Lionel Messi post with World Cup trophy smashes record as Argentina celebrates FIFA title

Lionel Messi set a multitude of records as he led the Argentina charge to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. The 35-year-old became the all-time World Cup appearance leader, the first player to win two Golden Ball trophies as the best player at a World Cup, and became the first player to score in every round of a modern World Cup knockout stage as he carried Argentina to its third-ever FIFA international title.
Manchester United contract extensions: Which players have Red Devils signed for another year?

Manchester United have triggered contract extensions for Marcus Rashford along with Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred but have kept David De Gea waiting. WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Red Devils have secured the services of Rashford, Shaw, Fred and Dalot until the summer of 2024 after choosing to activate the one-year extension clause in their contracts, according to The Athletic.
Erling Haaland stars in hilarious Premier League ad as he reflects on 'boring' World Cup break

Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland is looking forward to getting back to work after a few lonely months at Manchester City. WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League football is set to return after the conclusion of the World Cup and one player in particular is bound to be in the spotlight again after missing out on the showpiece in Qatar.

