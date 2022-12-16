ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CandysDirt.com

This Too-Cute Preston Village Condo Was Gone Too Soon

There are a few things you look for in a condo. Location, obviously — within the city and the complex. Style, of course. What amenities are available and does that rascally HOA cover them?. In the case of 17735 Windflower Way #106, it’s a good answer, party all around....
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings in 2023

2022 has been a year of incredible new restaurant openings in Dallas. But the ever-flourishing dining scene isn’t slowing down any time soon. We’re already talking about what’s coming out next year — and we can’t wait. From new steakhouses and oyster bars to a sky-high replacement in Reunion Tower, these are the 10 most exciting new Dallas restaurants slated to open in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
FORT WORTH, TX
fwtx.com

Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ

As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
ARLINGTON, TX
BoardingArea

Bring an Empty Stomach – Capital One Lounge DFW First Impressions

I described my airport lounge hopping adventure at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) last week. The Capital One Lounge DFW was my second, and fourth, stop of this experience. I tend to set low expectations across the travel industry spectrum, but I had higher ones leading up to my visit to this lounge. Overall, I had a delightful experience and look forward to visiting again. Here are my initial thoughts on the Capital One Lounge DFW.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Runs Off With Baby Jesus Stolen From Sundance Square Nativity Scene

Security cameras captured a man taking a baby Jesus figure from Sundance Square's Nativity scene early Saturday, and its owners want it back in time for Christmas. It happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the large Nativity scene at Sundance Square's Plaza stage, Sundance Square's security team reported to police minutes after the theft.
FORT WORTH, TX
thetexastasty.com

15 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Dallas

With so many different restaurants it can be a challenge to decide where to go. We have created a list of the best breakfast options in Dallas. We created a list with a mix of different styles in hopes to make your breakfast better! Here are the top 15 best breakfast spots in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

An Inside Look at The National Residences Sky High Sweet Life — a Dallas Building Like No Other

It's all about experiencing luxury high in the sky at The National. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Finding the perfect place to rest your head at night is no small task in a city as ever growing and popular as Dallas. Some choices are obviously better than others — and some are downright next level. The National Residences certainly bring that special something extra. Actually, a lot of somethings.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Grapevine Featured on NBC's TODAY Show

The city of Grapevine has experienced some tough times with the recent tornadoes but as the clean-up continues, residents are continuing on in the spirit of the Christmas season. On Friday morning, Grapevine was featured on NBC's Today show as part of the "Merriest Main Street” series on the program,...
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast

Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy