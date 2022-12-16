Read full article on original website
Mark Cuban wants to build a new resort and casino in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Chili's Discontinues 'Original Chicken Crispers' - Customers in UproarTy D.Dallas, TX
Arctic Air Passing Through North Texas Bringing Freezing TempsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Aaron Judge's Record-Breaking HR Ball Sold at Auction for $1.5 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar In Texas Is So Full of Yuletide Fun
Ring in the Christmas cheer with some holiday fun here!
CandysDirt.com
This Too-Cute Preston Village Condo Was Gone Too Soon
There are a few things you look for in a condo. Location, obviously — within the city and the complex. Style, of course. What amenities are available and does that rascally HOA cover them?. In the case of 17735 Windflower Way #106, it’s a good answer, party all around....
papercitymag.com
The 10 Most Exciting Dallas Restaurant Openings in 2023
2022 has been a year of incredible new restaurant openings in Dallas. But the ever-flourishing dining scene isn’t slowing down any time soon. We’re already talking about what’s coming out next year — and we can’t wait. From new steakhouses and oyster bars to a sky-high replacement in Reunion Tower, these are the 10 most exciting new Dallas restaurants slated to open in 2023.
A Texas Family Went All Out For The Holidays & Their Suburban House Is So Lit Up (PHOTOS)
There's a home tucked inside a Texas suburban neighborhood with holiday decorations so extravagant that Clark Griswold would most definitely be proud of it. Each December, the Burkman family transforms their Frisco, TX, house into a dazzling Christmas wonderland made up of 100,000 lights, and it's free to visit. The...
It’s a winter wonderland! Don’t miss this inside tour of Dallas Christmas light show Enchant
It features animated light sculptures, ice skating, live entertainment, games, dining and a cute holiday shopping experience. Of course, no winter wonderland is complete without the big man himself Santa Claus.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Holds Mobile Mega Markets Monday, Thursday Ahead of Christmas
The Tarrant Area Food Bank is holding another massive food drive in Fort Worth on Monday. Texas Sky Ranger was over Herman Clark Stadium at about 11 a.m. where volunteers could be seen loading bundles of food weighing 60 pounds into cars. The event started at about 10 a.m. and...
fox4news.com
Holiday mobile food market helping North Texans in need
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant Area Food Bank is offering relief for families in need ahead of Christmas. The nonprofit loaded up food for adults and kids through its Mega Mobile Market. The event was held Monday morning at Herman Clark Memorial Stadium in Fort Worth. On Tuesday, it...
fwtx.com
Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ
As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
Need a new Sunday Funday spot? This Fort Worth food and drink stop is a multi-leveled experience
Adults need somewhere to unleash their inner kid. The people behind Pour Decisions in Fort Worth created a 21-year-old and up playground that doubles as a gameday paradise.
Bring an Empty Stomach – Capital One Lounge DFW First Impressions
I described my airport lounge hopping adventure at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) last week. The Capital One Lounge DFW was my second, and fourth, stop of this experience. I tend to set low expectations across the travel industry spectrum, but I had higher ones leading up to my visit to this lounge. Overall, I had a delightful experience and look forward to visiting again. Here are my initial thoughts on the Capital One Lounge DFW.
Southlake to Become Home of The Capital Grille
This brand from Darden Restaurants is known for dry-aged steaks and an extensive wine list.
fox4news.com
North Texas mother dealing with grief of losing daughter by looking to help others
DESOTO, Texas - Janice Miller says she never knew or saw any signs that her daughter was suffering in silence. Arlana Miller always appeared to be happy around her friends and family, but there was a lot of pain she kept inside. "This is her jacket we had made for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Runs Off With Baby Jesus Stolen From Sundance Square Nativity Scene
Security cameras captured a man taking a baby Jesus figure from Sundance Square's Nativity scene early Saturday, and its owners want it back in time for Christmas. It happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the large Nativity scene at Sundance Square's Plaza stage, Sundance Square's security team reported to police minutes after the theft.
fox4news.com
Plano man is home for Christmas after spending nearly 200 days in the hospital because of COVID-19
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man is grateful to be home for the holidays. He spent nearly 200 days in the hospital battling a case of severe COVID-19. Last Christmas, Josh Welch watched his children open Christmas gifts via Facetime. Now as he continues his recovery, he’s looking at life...
thetexastasty.com
15 Best Breakfast Restaurants in Dallas
With so many different restaurants it can be a challenge to decide where to go. We have created a list of the best breakfast options in Dallas. We created a list with a mix of different styles in hopes to make your breakfast better! Here are the top 15 best breakfast spots in Dallas.
papercitymag.com
An Inside Look at The National Residences Sky High Sweet Life — a Dallas Building Like No Other
It's all about experiencing luxury high in the sky at The National. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. Finding the perfect place to rest your head at night is no small task in a city as ever growing and popular as Dallas. Some choices are obviously better than others — and some are downright next level. The National Residences certainly bring that special something extra. Actually, a lot of somethings.
Protect your pipes at home before prolonged cold temperatures arrive in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s soon to be quite cold in North Texas as a cold front is set to drop temperatures below freezing on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. NWS Fort Worth warns the public that pipes will be at risk due...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
City of Grapevine Featured on NBC's TODAY Show
The city of Grapevine has experienced some tough times with the recent tornadoes but as the clean-up continues, residents are continuing on in the spirit of the Christmas season. On Friday morning, Grapevine was featured on NBC's Today show as part of the "Merriest Main Street” series on the program,...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dec. 19 afternoon forecast
Arctic air is on its way to North Texas and it will send temperatures tumbling. There will be freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chills. FOX 4's Evan Andrews takes a look at when the cold air is coming and just how cold you can expect it to get.
A North Texas hospital waited hours to address a spinal emergency. It led to a woman's paralysis and a $10.1 million court win for her
FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A Dallas County jury awarded a Flower Mound woman and her husband $10.1 million after they took Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound to court following a medical nightmare that left the woman paralyzed from the chest down. For 73-year-old Jessie Adams, that nightmare began...
