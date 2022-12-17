There were no shortage of Pro Bowl snubs after the game’s initial rosters were released on Wednesday, but there might not be one bigger than Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the Pro Bowl despite a ton of support from the fans. Tua Tagovailoa led the entire NFL in fan voting, but he Read more... The post Real reason Tua Tagovailoa missed Pro Bowl revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

22 MINUTES AGO