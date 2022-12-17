Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Judge Doug Crosby Explains His Controversial Scoring In Two Recent Fights
An MMA judge has been at the center of a scoring controversy stemming from UFC and Bellator events earlier this month. Following the Bellator 289 event and UFC 282 event, all eyes have been on Judge Doug Crosby. Crosby was on hand at both events back to back, the first in Connecticut on Friday night, and the second Saturday night in Las Vegas. Both of them saw his scorecards as suspect and in one case vastly different from his peers. Because of this questions have arisen.
Brendan Schaub Calls Jake Shields’ Altercation With Mike Jackson at the UFC PI an ‘Assault’
Former UFC heavyweight competitor Brendan Schaub called Jake Shields’ attack on Mike Jackson at the UFC Performance Institute last week an “assault” during a recent episode of ‘The Schaub Show‘ on YouTube. After trading jabs with one another on Twitter for weeks, 1-2 fighter Mike...
Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member
Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
8newsnow.com
Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
KITV.com
Hawaii resident wins $50,000 at Vegas casino
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After playing the slots, Hawaii resident won $50,000 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas!
thenevadaindependent.com
Only in Pahrump could a judicial appointment be this strange
Until this past week I’d never considered an FBI search warrant and a felony domestic battery charge something to trumpet on a job application, but then the Justice of the Peace position in Pahrump doesn’t come open every day. And Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and ousted...
news3lv.com
Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 5