ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MiddleEasy

Judge Doug Crosby Explains His Controversial Scoring In Two Recent Fights

An MMA judge has been at the center of a scoring controversy stemming from UFC and Bellator events earlier this month. Following the Bellator 289 event and UFC 282 event, all eyes have been on Judge Doug Crosby. Crosby was on hand at both events back to back, the first in Connecticut on Friday night, and the second Saturday night in Las Vegas. Both of them saw his scorecards as suspect and in one case vastly different from his peers. Because of this questions have arisen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Legendary Band Returns to Las Vegas Strip Minus a Key Member

Residencies for big-time entertainers on the Las Vegas Strip are a major part of how the city attracts visitors. It's not just for the drinks, slot machines, buffets, poker games and sports betting. Travelers flock to the city year-round for live entertainment, with many acts performing in Sin City for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Puppy found on Las Vegas streets in need of help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Animal Foundation is asking for help in rehabilitating a young dog suffering from severe mange. Penny, a one-year-old dog found on the streets of Las Vegas, has trouble with nearly all activities, from playing, to simply walking. She suffers from hair loss. bleeding, and scabbing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

Only in Pahrump could a judicial appointment be this strange

Until this past week I’d never considered an FBI search warrant and a felony domestic battery charge something to trumpet on a job application, but then the Justice of the Peace position in Pahrump doesn’t come open every day. And Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and ousted...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy