Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Seven Magic Mountains: a free place to take your friends and family when they visitEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Judge Doug Crosby Explains His Controversial Scoring In Two Recent Fights
An MMA judge has been at the center of a scoring controversy stemming from UFC and Bellator events earlier this month. Following the Bellator 289 event and UFC 282 event, all eyes have been on Judge Doug Crosby. Crosby was on hand at both events back to back, the first in Connecticut on Friday night, and the second Saturday night in Las Vegas. Both of them saw his scorecards as suspect and in one case vastly different from his peers. Because of this questions have arisen.
Highlights: Alyssa Jackson, Vanden come from behind to defeat Democracy Prep (NV) at Tarkanian Classic
LAS VEGAS– Vanden showed off both mental and physical toughness on Monday to open the Tarkanian Classic in style. Alyssa Jackson scored 19 points and ran the show on both ends as the Vikings erased multiple double-digit deficits to defeat Democracy Prep (NV) 67-57. The Lady Vikes struggled to hit ...
Watch: Sierra Canyon girls basketball blows out Bishop Gorman at Tarkanian Classic
LAS VEGAS– Sierra Canyon looked the part of the No. 2 team in the country on Monday in a 76-29 rout of Bishop Gorman to open the Tarkanian Classic. Juju Watkins recorded 21 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks, MacKenly Randolph dominated inside with 18 points and 26 boards, and Izela Arenas totaled ...
Legendary Las Vegas gentlemen’s club demolished
A piece of Las Vegas's history crumbled to the ground Monday morning as an infamous gentlemen's club got demolished.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $5.7 Million, This Quality Equestrian Estate on 2.25 Lush Acres Comes with The Ultimate Indoor Outdoor Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
4225 N Jensen Street Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 4225 N Jensen Street, Las Vegas, Nevada is a Hacienda-style home on 2.25 lush acres beaming with Spanish tile, rustic wood accents, archways, and multiple courtyards that allow for the ultimate year-round indoor outdoor living. This Home in Las Vegas offers 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4225 N Jensen Street, please contact Zar A. Zanganeh (Phone: 702-684-6100) at The Agency Las Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Eater
A New Food Hall Opens on the Strip, Replacing a Casino Buffet
The Proper Eats Food Hall is now open in the space where the Buffet at Aria used to be located. The new food hall inside the Aria Resort and Casino is home to nine new eateries that offer everything from breakfast sandwiches and smoked salmon to Korean fried chicken and Steve Aoki’s pizza.
Yukon Pizza Strikes Gold in the Huntridge
Yukon Pizza, the beloved pop-up staple in residency at Vegas Test Kitchen for the past...
963kklz.com
Mike and Carla Say ‘Good-Bye’ To The Mirage
Just over 33 years ago, The Mirage opened on the Las Vegas Strip and set a new standard of resort-casinos in Las Vegas! Yesterday, on December 19th, The Mirage became The Hard Rock and The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it would be nice to reminisce and give one last “good-bye” to the one time mega-resort and others.
First Jewish person born in Las Vegas turns 90 years old and details Hannukah, antisemitism changes
Ninety years ago, the first Jewish person was born in the Las Vegas Valley. Nearly a century later, the pioneer says local Hannukah celebrations and antisemitism incidents look drastically different.
Fox5 KVVU
People pawning valuables to pay for Christmas, Pawn Star’s Rick Harrison says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Folks looking for spare cash this holiday season are turning to pawning, according to Rick Harrison of the hit TV show “Pawn Stars.”. It’s a trend that the owner of Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas has seen all year, as inflation keeps squeezing the average Las Vegas local’s dispensable cash for items like presents-- or even cash for necessities, such as housing.
247Sports
Tarkanian Classic: Saturday and Sunday standouts
LAS VEGAS, NV -- College coaches and NBA scouts have converged at Bishop Gorman High School the last three days evaluating some of the top available prospects playing prep and international ball out as they compete in the annual Tarkanian Classic. On Saturday and Sunday, 247Sports was front row for...
Autoweek.com
No Cheap Seat: Wynn Las Vegas Offering $1 Million Ticket Package for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Most Formula 1 race fans figured that tickets prices for the inaugural F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix would be high. But Wynn Las Vegas is offering a next-level experience for the race weekend, schedule for Nov. 16-18, 2023. For $1 million—you read that right—Wynn will set you up with a ticket for yourself and five of your best friends.
Notorious Las Vegas Venue Becomes Sin City's Latest Implosion
Las Vegas regularly attracts huge numbers of tourists eager to enjoy the city's super-sized penchant for visual shows. Visual entertainment in Las Vegas comes in many forms. These include major entertainment performances such as Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino, which is operated by MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report.
Historically Black fraternity’s shopping spree event helps Vegas kids, catches on elsewhere
The annual “Shop with a Kappa” event, which takes place around the country, was started by the Las Vegas alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi in 2011 by member and former police officer Rod O’Neal. The post Historically Black fraternity’s shopping spree event helps Vegas kids, catches on elsewhere appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
lasvegastribune.net
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES
CHCIKPEAS MEDIETTRANEAN CAFÉ WILL BE FEATURED ON DINERS, DRIVE-INS, & DIVES. Las Vegas, Nevada- December 19, 2022. Chickpeas Mediterranean Café a locally-owned and operated Mediterranean Restaurant operating since 2015 will be featured on the food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives on Friday January 13th @ 6:00 p.m. local Las Vegas time.
news3lv.com
Have you been a Las Vegas local since 2008? If so, you might remember the snow
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Did you live in Las Vegas in 2008?. If you did, you might remember seeing some snow. On this day 14 years ago, Las Vegas and the surrounding desert became a winter wonderland thanks to a big snowstorm that swept across Southern Nevada. The official...
Former Las Vegas councilwoman Michele Fiore chosen as new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas City councilwoman Michele Fiore has been chosen as the new Justice of the Peace in Pahrump. The Nye County Commission voted unanimously and made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday evening. Fiore was also a former Republican gubernatorial candidate as well as a candidate for Nevada State […]
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgers
Few things taste better than a well-made burger. Sure, some times call for a "fancier" meal. But, most of the time, a juicy burger hits the spot just right. Thankfully, Henderson has plenty of great burger spots, including Triple B.
jammin1057.com
Highest Paying Jobs In Las Vegas That Don’t Require College Degrees
Finding jobs in Las Vegas is an interesting process. If you have ever job searched in the valley then you know it’s a peculiar experience. There was a time where going to college meant success. But, things have changed now, and the keys to success are far more convoluted than simply going to school. Almost mirroring the “American dream,” Las Vegas is a city that allows the opportunity for any person to find some sort of success — whether you do it lucratively or not.
Several local drivers broke down on the roads Monday across Las Vegas
Rainbow Market, a gas station at Desert Inn & Nellis Blvd, accidentally put diesel fuel in their gasoline pumps, causing multiple car breakdowns.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 2