Post Register
Nets score 91 in 1st half, wallop weary Warriors 143-113
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacque Vaughn wasn't aware his Brooklyn Nets had the best first half in their history. One of the best in NBA history, actually.
Post Register
Sabonis leads balanced scoring as Kings beat Lakers 134-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 13 points, 21 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Sabonis recorded his second triple-double of the season to go along with nine straight double-doubles and his NBA-leading...
Post Register
Doncic, Mavericks rebound to beat Timberwolves for split
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-99 on Wednesday night to split the two-game set. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 points after an illness sidelined him Monday night in Dallas’ 116-106 loss in Minnesota in...
Post Register
Embiid leads balanced attack, 76ers beat Pistons, 113-93
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers used a balanced scoring attack to extend their winning streak to six games with a 113-93 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. “We like to work together,” Embiid said. “We think we...
Post Register
Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics
BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to...
Post Register
Ayo Dosunmu beats buzzer, Bulls beat Hawks 110-108
ATLANTA (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu banked in a putback jumper as time expired and the Chicago Bulls rallied after blowing an 18-point lead to win their second straight game, 110-108 over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. Dosunmu inbounded a pass from the Chicago sideline with four seconds remaining...
Post Register
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 27 as Thunder top Portland again
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in three days, 101-98 on Wednesday night. Gilgeous-Alexander had a good week against Portland — he hit a winning basket as time expired against the Trail...
Post Register
Baker Mayfield getting better sense of what Rams are about
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is starting to get a sense of what his new Los Angeles Rams teammates and coaches are like on and off the field. The Rams hope their late-season addition at quarterback can use that understanding to help produce a better outcome against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Post Register
Magic rally past Rockets 116-110 for 7th win in 8 games
HOUSTON (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 25 points, rookie Paolo Banchero had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Houston Rockets 116-110 on Wednesday night. The Magic took their first lead when Cole Anthony, who finished with 15 points,...
Post Register
Emanuel Miller scores 21 points, No. 20 TCU beats Utah 75-71
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and No. 20 TCU beat Utah 75-71 on Wednesday night at the Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena. Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury.
