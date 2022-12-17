Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Related
Card Chronicle
Stephen Herron Signs With Louisville Football
STEPHEN HERRON - EDGE. Herron quite literally has no highlights from his time at Stanford. Louisville needs to replace some of the production they are losing from a pass-rushing standpoint and Herron fills that need. He put up 40 pressures last season along with 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Stanford didn’t have a lot of help on the defensive line, so Herron didn’t have many opportunities to make plays due to things being flushed his way or others forcing havoc that he could clean up. However, Herron was extremely active and it shows up when you watch his pressures. He was relentless and creative with the way that he rushed the passer and that should help him make a bigger impact with a Louisville defense that has some other players who will make plays.
Card Chronicle
Open Thread: Louisville at DePaul
Right the wrongs of the men’s team from last year, ladies.
Card Chronicle
Louisville Defeats DePaul 81-67
Several times already this season the Cards have held a comfortable lead only to see it evaporate into a loss. So as we watched a 20-point lead late in the 3rd quarter slowly start to be whittled away we could be forgiven for being a little anxious. However, whereas in the past games when other teams made their run the Cards seemed to panic which led to rushing and then bad decisions. Tonight they withstood the run and seemed to play within themselves. Then bent but they did not break. Another step forward.
Card Chronicle
Micah Carter Signs With Louisville Football
MICAH CARTER - EDGE. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: Purdue, UK, Cincy, Michigan State, Missouri, Boston College, Arizona State, WVU, Georgia Tech. Highlights:. Evaluation:. Louisville is getting a player with a great frame to build on and a game that has great potential. Carter is a very...
Card Chronicle
Cataurus Hicks Signs With Louisville Football
CATAURUS HICKS - WIDE RECEIVER. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: FIU, FAU, Tennessee, Arkansas State, Central Michigan, Akron. I’ll be the first to admit that I was very surprised when Hicks announced his commitment because UofL had been adamant about looking for quality over quantity. In the past, they had taken guys who they looked at as projects and the majority of them were very obvious reaches. Hicks bucks that trend as he has great speed and is very elusive in the open field. I wouldn’t compare him to Tutu Atwell as a prospect but he has a similar build and running style in the open field.
Card Chronicle
Myles Slusher Signs With Louisville Football
MYLES SLUSHER - DEFENSIVE BACK. I really like the addition of Slusher as he is a player that plays the game fast and Louisville needs more guys that get after it like he does. He also has some versatility as he is a nickel who has spent some time at safety and outside corner. His tackling ability and playmaking ability in pass coverage will be a welcome addition to the secondary.
Card Chronicle
Stanquan Clark Signs With Louisville Football
STANQUAN CLARK - LINEBACKER. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: Auburn, Florida, Miami, FSU, UK, NC State, Penn State, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M. Clark is exactly the type of linebacker needed as he is a former safety that has bulked up and learned how to play linebacker over the last two years. Clark runs like a safety and he plays in coverage like a guy who is comfortable in space. What surprised me when I watched his highlights is that he does a good job of sifting through blockers while reading run plays. He uses his hands pretty well to avoid blocks and he knows how to tackle from the inside out as an interior player.
Card Chronicle
Rodney McGraw Signs With Louisville Football
RODNEY MCGRAW - DEFENSIVE LINEMAN. There’s not much to know about McGrew as he didn’t play much for Penn State. He has great size and length which are things that you can’t teach and are always at a premium. The staff was very high on him as a recruit while they were at Purdue so it’s obvious that they feel like he’s a fit for them.
Card Chronicle
Louisville-Lipscomb preview: Cards look to win third straight
Louisville Cardinals (2-9, 0-2) vs. Lipscomb Bisons (7-5) Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky. Announcers: Kent Taylor (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analysis) Last Meeting: Louisville won 72-68 on Dec. 12, 2018 in Louisville. Series History:. Projected Starting Lineups:. Louisville. G El Ellis (6-3, 180, Sr.) G/F Mike James (6-5, 215,...
Card Chronicle
Aaron Williams Signs With Louisville Football
AARON WILLIAMS - CORNERBACK. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: USC, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, Utah, Penn State, Washington. Williams is the overlooked player when it comes to the players Louisville has landed out of California. He hasn’t put up big numbers and offense always outshines defense. But Williams has great size and length and he grew on me the more and more I watched his highlights. Williams didn’t seem to be an aggressive tackler to me and I wasn’t so sure about his speed.
Card Chronicle
Adonijah Green Signs With Louisville Football
ADONIJAH GREEN - EDGE. ON3 Industry Comparison (Lists all recruiting rankings) Offers: Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Tennesse, Arkansas, Michigan, Miami, Cincy, UK. “Sticks” is a perfect nickname for Green as he has absurdly long and lean limbs. Green has put on a decent amount of weight this past year but he still has a frame that will take time to fill out in college. One thing that jumps out in his film is his great ability to use his length to control blockers. He extends and keeps blockers out of his pads and then he sheds those blockers well.
Comments / 0