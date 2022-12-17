Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The ESPN Reporter Controversy
Social media is stirring on Monday, following a viral video from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room on Sunday. Bucs running back Gio Bernard had a tense interaction with some reporters on Sunday. Bernard was involved in a critical botched fake punt attempt in the loss to the Bengals. "Bucs...
Gruden Calls for Official to Be Suspended Over McLaurin Call
The former Washington coach didn’t hold back his thoughts on the controversial penalty.
Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call
Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Colin Cowherd Has 1-Word Reaction To 5-Star Quarterback's Flip
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that five-star quarterback Dante Moore had rescinded his commitment to Oregon and would instead commit to UCLA. In Thamel's words, "His [Moore's] commitment gives UCLA the highest-rated recruit (tied) in UCLA history in ESPN’s rankings." Thamel's report ...
Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew
Adam Schefter made an interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew on Monday. Schefter reported on Monday that Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The ESPN reporter added that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys was uncertain. Later,... The post Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A Wild NFL Conspiracy Theory Is Swirling This Morning
The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, in a controversial finish on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" last evening. Washington was on the receiving end of a couple of bad referee decisions, especially late, when the Commanders were attempting to tie the game. One brutal pass interference penalty...
Former NFL Head Coach Wants Referee To Be Suspended
Jay Gruden thinks his former team got shafted by the zebras on Sunday night. Appearing on "Grant and Danny" on 106.7 The Fan on Tuesday, Gruden ripped line judge Carl Johnson for flagging Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin for lining up illegally on 3rd-and-goal from the 1 during the team's final possession in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Best Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2023
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury received a contract extension in March 2022, just weeks after the team’s second-half collapse
thecomeback.com
Referee shockingly defends horrible game-altering decision
The Washington Commanders lost Sunday night’s game to the New York Giants in a controversial fashion thanks to a few sketchy decisions from NFL referees. But after the game, the officials defended those decisions. On what appeared to be a potential game-tying touchdown, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged...
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
NFL Analysis Network
Baltimore Ravens Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Star
Injuries have been an unfortunate common theme for the Baltimore Ravens in recent seasons. In 2021 they were derailed by key players being forced out of the lineup and they are in danger of it occurring again in 2022. An injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson sunk Baltimore in 2021 and...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Locker Room Drama
The New England Patriots are decaying into dysfunction. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on a stunningly misguided last-play lateral, more drama is unfolding in Foxborough. On Monday, ESPN's Instagram account posted a quote from Bill Barnwell suggesting the Patriots must "at least call [Tom] Brady's people" to see...
Giants Worked Out Notable Running Back Tuesday
The Giants already have 1,100-yard rusher Saquon Barkley in their backfield, but that didn't stop them from looking to add some depth on Tuesday. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, New York worked out former Rams running back Darrell Henderson. Henderson was let go of by LA after a...
NFL World Is Furious With The State Of Officiating
Officiating issues continue to plague the NFL on Sundays, but the wider NFL world saw first-hand how bad it is during Week 15 of the 2022 season. The two most egregious cases were a touchdown awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders when replay makes it pretty clear that the receiver was out of bounds. Hours later, the entire landscape of the Giants-Commanders game was changed by a very obviously blown call on a touchdown.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on his Top 5 quarterbacks of all time
For Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers, there is no question who are the best quarterbacks in NFL history. When asked about his Top 5 QBs of all time on Serge Ibaka’s “How Hungry Are You?” show, Rodgers didn’t hesitate in his answer. However, while he initially refused to put his name on the list, Ibaka forced him to do it and so he ended up naming just four.
Sunday Night Football Is Reportedly Waiting To Make Decision
The schedule for Week 17 of the NFL season could be in flux in the coming days. According to a report from 506 Sports, the NFL has not decided on the Sunday night game. Currently, the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams are scheduled to square off on Sunday night. However,...
Upcoming slate of NFL games scheduled for brutal forecasts
Six games scheduled for Christmas Eve have wind chills forecasted in the single digits or worse. It will feel like a balmy seven degrees in Baltimore compared to the brutal negative 11 degrees it will feel like when Buffalo plays in Chicago. The Bills can't catch a break. Four of...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
