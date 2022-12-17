ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The ESPN Reporter Controversy

Social media is stirring on Monday, following a viral video from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room on Sunday. Bucs running back Gio Bernard had a tense interaction with some reporters on Sunday. Bernard was involved in a critical botched fake punt attempt in the loss to the Bengals. "Bucs...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL head of officiating and current rules analyst didn't agree with Terry McLaurin call

Dean Blandino spent over 20 years working for the NFL. In 2013, Blandino was named the NFL’s vice president of officiating, meaning he oversaw all NFL officials. Blandino left the NFL after the 2017 season and signed with FOX Sports as a rules analyst. Essentially, anytime there is a questionable call that involves replay, the game’s announcers will bring in Blandino, or Mike Pereira, to give their opinion on the play. It adds a different perspective for the viewers.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew

Adam Schefter made an interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew on Monday. Schefter reported on Monday that Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The ESPN reporter added that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys was uncertain. Later,... The post Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

A Wild NFL Conspiracy Theory Is Swirling This Morning

The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, in a controversial finish on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" last evening. Washington was on the receiving end of a couple of bad referee decisions, especially late, when the Commanders were attempting to tie the game. One brutal pass interference penalty...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Former NFL Head Coach Wants Referee To Be Suspended

Jay Gruden thinks his former team got shafted by the zebras on Sunday night. Appearing on "Grant and Danny" on 106.7 The Fan on Tuesday, Gruden ripped line judge Carl Johnson for flagging Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin for lining up illegally on 3rd-and-goal from the 1 during the team's final possession in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
thecomeback.com

Referee shockingly defends horrible game-altering decision

The Washington Commanders lost Sunday night’s game to the New York Giants in a controversial fashion thanks to a few sketchy decisions from NFL referees. But after the game, the officials defended those decisions. On what appeared to be a potential game-tying touchdown, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged...
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL Analysis Network

Baltimore Ravens Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Star

Injuries have been an unfortunate common theme for the Baltimore Ravens in recent seasons. In 2021 they were derailed by key players being forced out of the lineup and they are in danger of it occurring again in 2022. An injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson sunk Baltimore in 2021 and...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Locker Room Drama

The New England Patriots are decaying into dysfunction. After losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on a stunningly misguided last-play lateral, more drama is unfolding in Foxborough. On Monday, ESPN's Instagram account posted a quote from Bill Barnwell suggesting the Patriots must "at least call [Tom] Brady's people" to see...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Giants Worked Out Notable Running Back Tuesday

The Giants already have 1,100-yard rusher Saquon Barkley in their backfield, but that didn't stop them from looking to add some depth on Tuesday. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, New York worked out former Rams running back Darrell Henderson. Henderson was let go of by LA after a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With The State Of Officiating

Officiating issues continue to plague the NFL on Sundays, but the wider NFL world saw first-hand how bad it is during Week 15 of the 2022 season. The two most egregious cases were a touchdown awarded to the Las Vegas Raiders when replay makes it pretty clear that the receiver was out of bounds. Hours later, the entire landscape of the Giants-Commanders game was changed by a very obviously blown call on a touchdown.
ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on his Top 5 quarterbacks of all time

For Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers, there is no question who are the best quarterbacks in NFL history. When asked about his Top 5 QBs of all time on Serge Ibaka’s “How Hungry Are You?” show, Rodgers didn’t hesitate in his answer. However, while he initially refused to put his name on the list, Ibaka forced him to do it and so he ended up naming just four.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Sunday Night Football Is Reportedly Waiting To Make Decision

The schedule for Week 17 of the NFL season could be in flux in the coming days. According to a report from 506 Sports, the NFL has not decided on the Sunday night game. Currently, the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams are scheduled to square off on Sunday night. However,...
Hoops Rumors

Upcoming slate of NFL games scheduled for brutal forecasts

Six games scheduled for Christmas Eve have wind chills forecasted in the single digits or worse. It will feel like a balmy seven degrees in Baltimore compared to the brutal negative 11 degrees it will feel like when Buffalo plays in Chicago. The Bills can't catch a break. Four of...

