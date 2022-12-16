Read full article on original website
NPR
Madrid students bring joy — and money — to people all over Spain
Audio will be available later today. The traditional Spanish Christmas Lottery happens every Dec. 22. Madrid students bring joy, and sometimes a lot of money, to people all over Spain. Its top prize is known as "El Gordo."
NPR
A large community of Filipino workers in Dubai celebrates Christmas far from home
Audio will be available later today. Filipinos living in Dubai often mark Christmas without relatives, who are back home in the Philippines. Many also work through the holiday but still manage to find joy and community.
NPR
Argentina beats France and wins its first World Cup in 36 years
A most epic game - those are the words of my colleague Steve Inskeep. But it's safe to say a lot of people feel that way about today's World Cup final. In the end, and it took a long time to get there, Argentina prevailed over France. NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman is at a very loud stadium in Doha. He joins us now. Hi, Tom.
NPR
Researchers find 168 more ancient images at Peru's Nazca Lines
Archaeologists have found 168 geoglyphs in and around the Peruvian city of Nazca, adding to the extensive, centuries-old collection of ancient and enigmatic images that make up the Nazca Lines. The new findings add to the 190 known geoglyphs at the UNESCO World Heritage site, located along the southern coast...
NPR
Peru expels Mexico's ambassador as tensions between the countries rise
Audio will be available later today. Peru and Mexico continue their diplomatic squabble over the fate of Peru's former president Pedro Castillo.
NPR
El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser on the ongoing migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with the mayor of El Paso, Texas Oscar Leeser about how the city is dealing with a large number of migrants at the border seeking to claim asylum in the U.S.
NPR
The weird, wild and wonderful stories you might have missed this year
There's always room for a little more good news. As we look back on 2022, we wanted to share a few of our favorite moments of joy from the year to bring a bit of hope, whimsy and humor to your end of year festivities. Here are a few bits...
NPR
How to be a better movie watcher, according to film critics (plus a handy brochure!)
Hey, I'm Andrew Limbong, arts reporter at NPR, and this is NPR's LIFE KIT. LIMBONG: I used to be a certain kind of teenager, that slightly annoying kind who would ditch class in high school and take the money I'd saved - and would usually spend on Magic: The Gathering cards in my younger years - and instead use it to buy tickets at the Angelika Theater in Manhattan to see some foreign movie or the latest indie art house - like I said, kind of annoying, but I miss that person sometimes. Lately, I've just been passively watching the latest Marvel thing or stuff I've got to watch for work. But I've been really interested in going back to high-school me and being intentional about broadening my movie-watching habits. So I hit up my colleague, Bob Mondello.
