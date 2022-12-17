ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myaggienation.com

College Station LB Chantz Johnson signs with Texas A&M

College Station Cougar fans won’t have to travel very far to watch Chantz Johnson play on Saturdays. The linebacker signed with Texas A&M on Wednesday as part of the Aggies’ 2023 class. “It feels amazing,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to go to an...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M lands two 2023 football commits

The Texas A&M football team landed commitments from 2023 quarterback Marcel Reed and linebacker Taurean York on Monday night. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Reed is a four-star prospect from Nashville, Tenn. He led Montgomery Bell Academy to back-to-back state title game appearances as a junior and senior. This season, Reed threw...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

Texas A&M baseball team ranked fourth in Collegiate Baseball's preseason poll

The Texas A&M baseball team is No. 4 in the Collegiate Baseball’s preseason rankings released Tuesday. A&M returns 13 letterwinners from last year’s team that won the Southeastern Conference West, reached the College World Series and finished 44-20 overall. The Aggies will open the season with a three-game home series against Seattle on Feb. 17-19 at Blue Bell Park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
myaggienation.com

A&M LB White pledges to Georgia Tech

Texas A&M linebacker Andre White pledged to Georgia Tech on Monday, joining quarterback Haynes King and wide receiver Chase Lane as teammates who had previously chosen the Yellowjackets. White, who played in seven games this season with four starts, had 35 tackles and four pass breakups. White was projected to...
ATLANTA, GA
myaggienation.com

Moss earns preseason All-America honors

Texas A&M junior first baseman Jack Moss was a second-team pick on Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s preseason All-America teams. The Arizona State transfer batted .380 last season with six homers, 18 doubles and 49 runs batted in. Moss was one of seven Southeastern Conference players to make the 34-player second...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy