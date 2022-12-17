NBA Twitter reacts to Nets' thrilling win over the Raptors

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets paid a visit to The North on Friday to take on the Toronto Raptors and came away with a 119-116 victory. Brooklyn has swept this season series 4-0.

For the Nets, Kyrie Irving had 32 points (including the walk-off three over VanVleet) and five assists while Kevin Durant had 28 points and four rebounds. Nic Claxton had 15 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks while Yuta Watanabe had 17 points and three rebounds off the bench.

For the Raptors, Fred VanVleet had 39 points and five rebounds and Scottie Barnes had 26 points and three rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 17 points and seven rebounds while Malachi Flynn had 13 points off the bench.

This was a physical game as the Raptors roughed up the Nets all game. Even though Brooklyn has been talking about shortening the gap in terms of shots, but that did not happen in this game.

Brooklyn did not start this game well as they struggled to play against the physical nature of the Raptors. The Nets used the third quarter to get back in the game and they won the battle of the boards 37-32

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the close win: