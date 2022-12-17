Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Shelley, Nebraska women top No. 20 Kansas in triple OT 85-79
Lincoln - Jaz Shelley scored 10 of her team-high 24 points in overtime to lead four Huskers in double figures, as the Nebraska women's basketball team handed No. 20 Kansas its first loss of the season in an 85-79 triple-overtime thriller at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night. Shelley, who...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers get five in double figures in win over Queens
Sam Griesel's 16 points led five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska closed out non-conference action with a 75-65 win over Queens in Campio's Battle in the Vault Tuesday evening. Griesel, who hit 6-of-9 shots and added three assists, keyed a balanced attack that saw the Huskers shoot 53 percent...
News Channel Nebraska
Brahmer makes it official with Iowa State
PIERCE, Neb. -- One of the most highly regarded football recruits in the state of Nebraska is officially heading east. Ben Brahmer, who led Pierce to two state titles, signed his letter of intent to play with Iowa State. Flanked by his parents and his two sisters, both of whom...
News Channel Nebraska
Fouls doom Diller-Odell in losses to Hanover
HANOVER, KS — Along with chants and cheers, the sounds of whistles could be heard early and often Monday in Hanover, Kansas as the Diller-Odell Griffons faced off with the Hanover Wildcats in a basketball doubleheader. Hanover won both contests, claiming the girls game 59-42 and the boys contest...
Another portal addition surfaces for Huskers
A new Husker portal addition surfaced on Wednesday. It was announced on the Nebraska football signing day show that former Baylor running back and receiver Josh Fleeks has joined the program. Fleeks will be a fifth-year senior. While he didn't play a lot for the Bears recently, he does have...
klkntv.com
‘We want this to be a family’: Rhule secures 31 new Huskers on signing day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule hopes to spark excitement in the state with his first signing day as Nebraska’s head coach. Rhule opened up a Wednesday press conference by thanking coaches, their wives, Nebraska staff and Athletic Director Trev Alberts for their help during the recruiting process.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska beef: Load of in-state linemen set throwback tone in Huskers' 2023 class
A career as an offensive lineman for Sam Sledge began with a cram session. Life in the trenches wasn’t always the dream for the son of a former All-Big Eight Husker bulldozer. Sledge was a quarterback in middle school. A tight end as a freshman at Creighton Prep. Then...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers, Bluejays, Busboom Kelly's Cardinals all ranked in final AVCA poll
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two programs from the Cornhusker State are in the final volleyball rankings, as is another helmed by a Nebraska native. Nebraska finished the season ranked ninth, while Creighton came in at No. 21 in the final poll. Louisville, which is coached by former Husker and Cortland native Dani Busboom Kelly, closed at No. 2 after falling to top-ranked Texas in the national championship match on Saturday.
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Clash with No. 20 Kansas
Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. 20/24 Kansas Jayhawks (10-0, 0-0 Big 12) Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT) Ana Bellinghausen (PBP), Kara Graham (Analyst) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Special...
Nebraska can't finish flip of local athlete Beni Ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Beni Ngoyi took it to National Signing Day, but stuck with the school that won his original commitment, as he signed with Iowa State on Wednesday morning. Nebraska and new coach Matt Rhule made a big push late, but came up short. Iowa State announced Ngoyi’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska lands commitment from OL, key in-state prospect for class of 2023
Nebraska is still putting the pieces together for Matt Rhule’s initial recruiting class with the Huskers. On Monday, the program landed a pledge from another in-state prospect ahead of the Early Signing Period. The player is Mason Goldman, a 3-star offensive lineman out of Gretna, Nebraska. Goldman first received...
Plan is for Casey Thompson to return to Huskers in 2023
Casey Thompson is planning to return to Nebraska football in 2023, his father Charles Thompson confirmed to Husker247 on Monday night. While Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2022 will need some time to heal from various injuries suffered this past fall (throwing shoulder, ulnar nerve damage in his right arm and an elbow contusion), his experience and toughness makes him arguably the most valuable player Matt Rhule could keep on the roster for his first season as NU's coach.
In Trev We Trust
Since he was hired by Husker A.D. Trev Alberts last month, every Husker fan wants to know if new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule is "the" guy to return the Husker football program to conference and national relevance. The answer is: it may take some time to find out. But we need to believe in the process and support both Rhule and Alberts' wisdom and experience.
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola nod to Huskers gets fans revved up
Like every other Nebraska football fan who follows recruiting, I saw the news that Dylan Raiola had de-committed from Ohio State this weekend and almost immediately started nearly vibrating with excitement for what it might mean. After all, it’s been no secret that since Scott Frost was fired, the successive coaching staffs have renewed their push for the 5-star quarterback.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: Three takes on lineman Jason Maciejczak committing to Nebraska
Nebraska received a commit from Pierre (S.D.) Riggs lineman Jason Maciejczak. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-4, 320-pounder:. Matt Rhule takes an FCS-bound player and makes him a Husker. Maciejczak was headed to North Dakota before last week, when he got a sudden offer from Nebraska. Maciejczak is not a stranger to NU — he's visited before — but he didn't pick up a lot of scholarship attention from most FBS or FCS schools in the Midwest. Until Nebraska. Sure, it's a risk. A lot of recruiting connects to calculated risks. Rhule, confident in both his assessment and that of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, is willing to take it here. Is it fair to call Maciejczak the Micah Kreikemeier of the 2023 class? Yep. Nebraska made an offer work via Zoom — due to a massive blizzard through central Nebraska and South Dakota — for a reason.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Speedway announces new Director of Competition and Promoter
BEATRICE - The Gage County Ag society has named a new eye in the sky at the Beatrice Speedway. Tommy Denton, who has a long line of racing history in his lifetime, will take over the role of Director of Competition and Promoter starting January 1st of the new year.
klkntv.com
Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
News Channel Nebraska
Cambridge, Nebraska firm gets broadband support for SE Nebraska projects
BEATRICE – A Cambridge, Nebraska-based company that will be installing high-speed fiber in a City of Beatrice project, has been awarded several grants to bring high-speed broadband to other areas of southeast Nebraska. Pinpoint Communications says it has received more than $5 million in grants through the Nebraska Broadband...
kmaland.com
Winter storm warning for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest Iowa, and southeast Nebraska. The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to 7 p.m. Friday, and includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
iowapublicradio.org
Lincoln, Nebraska seeks a ‘second source’ of water as drought conditions expand
For Nancy Scanlan, co-owner of Trackside Farm in Hickman, Nebraska, water is everything. It explains why Scanlan, whose farm primarily grows garlic and more than twenty varieties of chili peppers, intentionally set up her operation for a future where drought conditions are the norm. “When we started Trackside Farm part...
