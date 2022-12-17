ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Dave Peterson
4d ago

All efforts to attack these machines originate with Churchill Downs. They want a monopoly on KY slot machines and they own enough state legislators to make that happen. Starting with Damon Thayer.

Tom
4d ago

His wife must be spending a lot of time and money on these things, so he wants to outlaw them! Go figure!

Barry Draper
4d ago

If you follow this guy’s finances back, I guarantee you, he’s being financed by horse racing.

