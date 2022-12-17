Read full article on original website
Dave Peterson
4d ago
All efforts to attack these machines originate with Churchill Downs. They want a monopoly on KY slot machines and they own enough state legislators to make that happen. Starting with Damon Thayer.
Tom
4d ago
His wife must be spending a lot of time and money on these things, so he wants to outlaw them! Go figure!
Barry Draper
4d ago
If you follow this guy’s finances back, I guarantee you, he’s being financed by horse racing.
5
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF ARCTIC FRONT
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 21, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of an arctic front that is expected to bring a flash freeze and severely cold temperatures, with rain changing to snow Thursday night across much of the commonwealth. Temperatures may stay below freezing through the Christmas holiday and into early next week.
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wymt.com
EKY native files paperwork to run for State Auditor
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Eastern Kentucky native Allison Ball filed paperwork to run for State Auditor. Ball has served as State Treasurer for seven years. She was first elected in 2015 and later re-elected in 2019. She filed the paperwork with her family and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton by...
Al Cross: Christmas gifts for Kentucky’s political elite
Before we renew this space’s 41-year tradition of imaginary but fitting Christmas gifts for Kentucky political figures, here’s a plea for some real gifts for folks who really need them: the people of Ukraine, who are standing up to a vicious bully for our common cause of freedom; and the thousands of people in the upper Kentucky River watershed who still need homes after last summer’s record flood.
WTVQ
‘A lack of acceptance took a toll’: Kentucky senator confirms son’s death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky state senator says her transgender son, a trans rights advocate on whom “a lack of acceptance took a toll,” has died by suicide. He was 24. Democratic Sen. Karen Berg said her son Henry Berg-Brousseau “long struggled with mental illness, not...
WTVQ
Kentucky GOP Rep. Savannah Maddox drops out of 2023 governor’s race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has dropped out of a crowded primary field of Republicans hoping to topple Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. In a news release, Maddox said it became clear she would not have the resources needed to succeed despite extensive fundraising efforts. Maddox...
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
COVID update: Boone, Kenton among counties with 100+ cases; KY total deaths equal city of Ft. Thomas
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 rose during the past week, deaths and overall hospitalizations saw a decline, according to the latest report issued Monday evening by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. State public health officials say there were 6,376 new cases during the last seven days,...
Kentucky groups urge General Assembly to reject additional income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's Texas Turnaround ramp officially opens to traffic
KENTUCKY — The state's first Texas Turnaround ramp officially opened to traffic Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced. The new on-ramp from Covington to Interstate 75 was designed to alleviate traffic. The ramp entering Interstate 75 northbound from Fourth Street in Covington is permanently closed. The traffic pattern will...
Rep. Buddy Wheatley announces he’ll run for Secretary of State in November election
State Rep. Buddy Wheatley, a Democrat from Covington who narrowly lost a bid for re-election to the state House in November, is going to run next year for secretary of state. Wheatley, who turns 62 on Feb. 28, announced his Democratic campaign Tuesday for the state constitutional office that oversees elections and records business filings and state records at a news conference at the Covington Firefighters Association Union Hall.
These Services Will Be Taxed in Kentucky Starting in January.
Now that we are all speeding toward Christmas and the end of the year, what can we look forward to here in Kentucky as far as prices and income taxes in 2023? Well, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. LOWER INCOME TAXES, BUT NEW TAXES FOR SERVICES. So while...
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
spectrumnews1.com
Beshear: Work beginning early 2023 on massive eastern Kentucky development project
HINDMAN, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday unveiled sprawling plans for long-term recovery in eastern Kentucky, including a high-ground development featuring space for housing lots, apartments and a new school—the construction on which is slated to begin in a matter of months. What You Need To Know.
wdrb.com
Kentucky native stuck in Peru amid political unrest in South American country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky native is stuck in Peru amid political unrest in the South American country, reported by LEX18. Dennis Grannis-Phoenix, from Flemingsburg, said he has been stuck in Arequipa for the past nine days. He said he hasn't strayed far from his hotel due to safety concerns.
How Kentuckians can prep HVAC systems in the next 24 hours: ‘Prep now’
There are less than 24 hours left for Kentuckians to prepare their HVAC systems, and the smallest adjustments can make the biggest differences.
Former CFO of Kentucky Public Pension Authority files whistleblower lawsuit
The former chief financial officer for the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) has filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court accusing his former employer of firing him for calling attention to the embezzlement of millions in retirement funds. Steven Herbert, who served in the position from January 2021 until...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
