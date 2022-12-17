Priscilla Easterling: With ‘family glitch’ fixed, working families encouraged to shop healthcare Marketplace

Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
These Services Will Be Taxed in Kentucky Starting in January
Now that we are all speeding toward Christmas and the end of the year, what can we look forward to here in Kentucky as far as prices and income taxes in 2023? Well, it's a bit of a double-edged sword. LOWER INCOME TAXES, BUT NEW TAXES FOR SERVICES. So while...
WUKY
Will Kentucky's new utility sales tax affect you in 2023? Here's how to find out
Starting in 2023, some Kentuckians will see changes in their residential utility sales taxes due to provisions in House Bill 8. So here are the basics. The tax affects additional properties residents pay utilities on beyond their primary residence. KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry says that means the majority of Kentuckians will automatically be exempt and won't need to do anything.
Your health: University of Kentucky immunologist shares tips on staying healthy during holiday’s resurgence of sickness
This holiday season Kentuckians of all ages continue to deal with a trifecta in sickness resurgence: flu, RSV and COVID-19. The Commonwealth is on track to have the worst flu season in the last 10 years. As of Monday, Dec. 19, the governor’s office reported six new pediatric flu deaths, and the Department of Public Health said none of those children had received a flu shot. The department also reported that fewer than 40% of Kentucky children have received a flu shot this season. State leaders are encouraging families to get their flu shots.
spectrumnews1.com
In Focus: Gov. Beshear talks record economic growth, medical cannabis and more
KENTUCKY — We are just a couple of weeks away from the end of 2022, which means Andy Beshear (D), who was first elected in 2019 as the 63rd Governor of the Commonwealth, is about to wrap up his third year in office. And during this year-in-review sit down...
wdrb.com
Walmart reaches opioid settlement with all 50 states, Kentucky to get $53 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart reached agreements with all 50 states in a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. Several attorneys general accused the retail giant of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions and contributing to the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Kentucky will get $53 million in the settlement. Walmart...
hazard-herald.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Housing nonprofits in eastern Ky. are in need of more state aid and flood recovery funds
Many eastern Kentuckians who lost their homes in July’s flooding still live out of shelters. Housing nonprofits want lawmakers to allocate more funds towards permanent housing.
Kentucky groups urge General Assembly to reject additional income tax cut
A coalition of 28 Kentucky organizations is urging lawmakers to reject additional cuts in the state income tax when the legislature convenes Jan. 3. “Record surpluses used to justify the cut are largely a mirage,” says a letter sent Friday to members of the General Assembly and released by the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
spectrumnews1.com
Beshear: Work beginning early 2023 on massive eastern Kentucky development project
HINDMAN, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday unveiled sprawling plans for long-term recovery in eastern Kentucky, including a high-ground development featuring space for housing lots, apartments and a new school—the construction on which is slated to begin in a matter of months. What You Need To Know.
wpsdlocal6.com
Northern Kentucky woman receives west Kentucky tornado relief check, despite not filing a disaster claim
PADUCAH — More tornado relief checks are ending up in the wrong hands. We've had at least 10 viewers reach out to us saying they received a check from the state of Kentucky, even though they never filed a claim with FEMA. Each check is made out for $1,000. The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says more than 10,000 checks were sent, for a total of $10 million.
fox56news.com
How 'Kentucky Tenants' feel about right to counsel
Not only will the state's $15.8 million help fund eviction relief in Lexington, but it will also pay for free counsel to tenants in court, a right that Kentucky Tenants said has been needed. How ‘Kentucky Tenants’ feel about right to counsel. Not only will the state's $15.8...
WUKY
Could the state be overpromising on the economy? Would he ever consider a Senate or presidential run? We asked Governor Andy Beshear in a year-end interview
2022 was another year for the record books — in good ways and bad. WUKY asked the governor to weigh in on the coming economy, the state of the pandemic, his political future, and what he sees as the biggest challenge facing Kentucky.
WTVQ
‘Mad cow ‘ blood donor ban lifted by FDA, Kentucky Blood Center follows suit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Blood Center has reinstated eligibility for donors who were previously deferred from blood donation due to travel or residence in the United Kingdom, France or Ireland after new guidance from the FDA. The deferral was related to a “theoretical risk” of transmitting mad...
COVID update: Boone, Kenton among counties with 100+ cases; KY total deaths equal city of Ft. Thomas
While the number of new cases of COVID-19 rose during the past week, deaths and overall hospitalizations saw a decline, according to the latest report issued Monday evening by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. State public health officials say there were 6,376 new cases during the last seven days,...
Former CFO of Kentucky Public Pension Authority files whistleblower lawsuit
The former chief financial officer for the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) has filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court accusing his former employer of firing him for calling attention to the embezzlement of millions in retirement funds. Steven Herbert, who served in the position from January 2021 until...
spectrumnews1.com
Ahead of temperatures dropping, Kentucky experts offer tips on protecting pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures across the state are expected to dip near or below zero at the end of the week. State officials are already making preparations as the forecast develops. But in the meantime, there are some things you can do to protect your pipes from bursting on the first days of Winter.
NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues to feature Manufacturing in NKY on January 10 at Receptions
Join the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to gain insight on the past, present, and future of the manufacturing industry in Northern Kentucky during Eggs ‘N Issues: Manufacturing in NKY on Tuesday, January 10, from 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South (1379 Donaldson Road, Erlanger).
Legal Age For Babysitting in Kentucky-We Were Shocked By The Answer
It's the holidays and many of us need a babysitter. Do you know the legal age for a babysitter in Kentucky and other states? We found out and you'll be shocked by the answer. I never had any younger siblings but I grew up babysitting from the time I was 11 years old. We lived in Toledo, Ohio and a lot of our neighbors had children. Our next-door neighbor had 6 children and she would ask me to watch them when she went to the grocery or her and her husband had a date night. I was 12 years old at the time and my mom was just a few steps away. Then they moved across town and I didn't have the comfort of my mom next door but I had watched the kids enough to know how to handle myself and my mom was just a phone call away.
How Kentuckians can prep HVAC systems in the next 24 hours: ‘Prep now’
There are less than 24 hours left for Kentuckians to prepare their HVAC systems, and the smallest adjustments can make the biggest differences.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
