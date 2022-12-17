Read full article on original website
SCHEDULE: Long Beach Boys’ Soccer, Week 6
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. Today is a very important day for Moore League boys’ soccer as the schedule wraps up before the holiday break. It will be their third or fourth league game of the season for most teams, and the results will go a long way in deciding who is on the top half of the league standings when everyone returns on Monday, Jan. 9.
PHOTOS: Jordan vs Long Beach Poly Basketball
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year...
Basketball: Jordan Dominates Long Beach Poly In Landmark Win
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year...
Long Beach Poly Football Hosts Signing Day For Daylen Austin, Dom Lolesio
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly’s football...
Long Beach State Men’s Basketball Edges Idaho
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. This season has included plenty of games left unfinished by Long Beach State men’s basketball, but All-Big West guard Joel Murray helped the Beach close out a nail-biter against Idaho on Wednesday at Walter Pyramid.
STANDINGS: Moore League Girls’ Water Polo, Week 4
Long Beach Poly at Palos Verdes, 3 p.m. Lakewood vs. Millikan, 6:20 p.m. *Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results to Tyler@The562.org. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Jordan Soccer, Intern Gallery
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school...
Football: Millikan’s Myles Jackson, Nygel Osborne Sign NLI’s on Early Signing Day
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. A pair of Millikan Rams made their college commitments official on Wednesday afternoon, as quarterback Myles Jackson and running back Nygel Osborne signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) during the first day of the early signing period.
STANDINGS: Long Beach Girls’ Basketball, Week 5
After five weeks of action here’s where things stand in the Long Beach girls’ basketball world with a list of this week’s games below the standings box. Note: Standings based on reported results. Coaches can report scores/weekly results as well as schedule listings to Mike@The562.org. — This week’s...
LIVE UPDATES: Millikan vs. Wilson, Boys’ Soccer
The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. We’ll have live updates from tonight’s Moore League boys’ soccer game tonight at 5:15pm When Wilson visits Millikan. Click here for our preview of tonight’s game. STANDINGS: Here's our weekly check-in...
PHOTOS: USA Women’s Water Polo vs. Spain At Long Beach City College
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The USA Women’s Water Polo team is hosted four exhibition games this week at Long Beach City College against Italy and Spain, and concluded the action against Spain on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Wilson, Girls’ Basketball
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
PHOTOS: USA Women’s Water Polo Beats Italy In Long Beach
The562’s coverage of water polo & swimming is sponsored by the Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The USA Women’s Water Polo team is hosting four exhibition games this week at Long Beach City College against Italy and Spain. Team USA beat Italy 15-10 on Tuesday night, and concludes the week against Spain today.
Basketball: Wilson Boys Win Nail-Biter Against Lakewood
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Heading into the second week of the Moore League boys’ basketball season, eyes were keened on the Lakewood-Wilson Monday night...
Long Beach Poly’s Stephen Barbee Named Chargers, Rams Coach of the Year
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly football...
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Nyemah King, Lakewood Basketball. Sophomore Nyemah King had a game-high 23 points...
