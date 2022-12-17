ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

bungalower

Local foundation hosting free holiday event in Parramore

The Desire Foundation (Facebook) is teaming up with Interstruct, Inc. to host a free holiday event for Parramore families on Friday, December 23. The “A Holiday Hand” event will take place at Interstruct’s Parramore headquarters at 814 W. Church Street [GMap] starting at 4:30 p.m. The event will feature a screening of the movie Elf at 5:45 p.m. with a concession stand of free movie snacks and a hot chocolate bar.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Rum and Reggae brings together great Reggae Artists at Apopka Amphitheater

Rum and Reggae brings together great Reggae Artists to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Caribbean Sunshine Bakery for a Day of Food, Music, and Culture. Live Performances will be from Freddie McGregor, Ras Shiloh, Lt. Stitchie, Ricky Stereo,Tanto Metro and Devonte, Rash Shiloh, Shunti, Jah Tiff, Chino with live bands Code Red and Propaganjah.
APOPKA, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Christmas Dinner Dining Guide: Skip the Cooking this Year

The Christmas holidays are fast approaching, bringing together family and friends for gatherings and celebrations complete with home cooked food and traditional festivities. However, for some of us, hosting for the holidays isn’t an option, and for others, our regular Christmas destinations can be less than ideal. Circumstances such as frequent travel, smaller living spaces or strained family relations can make hosting or attending home parties a headache rather than a joy. Fortunately, there will be more than a few restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, providing delectable dining and festive ambiance.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

See eateries that will open soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Across the Orlando area, there are several eateries that have plans to open soon. They include:. In the Winter Park area, a mattress store is...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow

This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

“Chapek Screwed Up” But DeSantis Won’t Back Down on Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Time is ticking for Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). For years, this district has essentially allowed Disney World to function as its own county government. The arrangement has let Disney World have a huge amount of power and control over the land on which it operates in Orlando. But following Disney’s negative comments about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill (what critics call “Don’t Say Gay”) the Florida legislature passed a law that will strip Disney of those powers and dissolve the RCID in June of 2023. With 2023 rapidly approaching, what’s the latest update on the dissolution, and will Disney be able to “save” its district in some way? Here’s what we know.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

All the Orlando restaurants that closed in 2022

We loved them. We patronized them. But in the end, it wasn't enough to save these Orlando area restaurants from the brutal margins and sudden setbacks that are endemic in the restaurant space. Take a stroll down memory lane with the restos that didn't make it out of 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
riverbendnews.org

Danny Federico graduates from University of Central Florida

Danny Federico is a Branford resident, however, her journey began in Tallahassee, Fla. She graduated from SAIL High School in 2015 and later attended Tallahassee Community College (TCC) in 2017. While enrolled at TCC she was named to the President's list one time and the Dean's list three times. At the age of 20, Federico earned her Associate's Degree from TCC, but her journey was only just beginning as she and her family moved to Branford where she was accepted into the University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando.
BRANFORD, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

Disney Is Once Again Suing Over Walt Disney World Property Values

It seems that Disney is once again spending a lot of time and money suing the Orange County Property Appraiser. This is a different appraiser than the one they were fighting before. Previously Rick Singh was the Orange County Property Appraiser and he was replaced with Amy Mercardo, who is more amicable and will work with Disney more, having given them credits in the past, but apparently it’s not enough.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
seaislenews.com

Attorney Joseph Taraska Explains How Damages Are Measured in Medical Malpractice Lawsuits

Attorney Joseph Taraska of Orlando, Florida is a senior trial lawyer of complex litigation, representing injured individuals. In the following article, Attorney Joseph Taraska offers an in-depth look at the different types of damages that may be awarded in a medical malpractice lawsuit, as well as some of the specific factors that are considered when deciding how much should be awarded.
ORLANDO, FL
disneybymark.com

UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida

The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

2 people found dead inside Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Orlando Tuesday. Officers arrived to the home on Floral Drive for a well-being check at about 5:30 p.m. When they got there, officers say they found the two people inside dead. The department is still investigating. It's...
ORLANDO, FL

