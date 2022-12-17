ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Corydon Times-Republican

Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad 'pushes' and 'inspires' her

Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad "pushes" and "inspires" her. The 26-year-old actress-and-singer - who previously revealed she works out five, six days a week - loves having her father, Pete, as her trainer as he knows what she's "capable of". She told PEOPLE: "I'm so lucky to have my dad...
Dame Sheila Hancock slams trend for public emotion

Dame Sheila Hancock slams trend for public emotion. Dame Sheila Hancock has questioned why it has become a "badge of honour" to "cry" and warned the trend for public displays of emotion risk making them seem "hollow and meaningless".

