Corydon Times-Republican

Jacinda Arden had no idea Sussexes were involved in new Netflix show on hero leaders

Jacinda Arden says she had no idea the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in their latest Netflix show when she agreed to take part. The New Zealand Prime Minister spoke out after Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, announced on Monday (19.12.22) they were releasing another series on the streamer called ‘Live to Lead’ about history’s most “inspirational” leadership figures.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s New Title Proves What an Integral Part of the Royal Family She’s Become

As soon as she married Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton became an important part of the royal family fold. The Princess of Wales has taken on a slew of responsibilities over the years, and with King Charles III acclimating to his role as monarch, it is abundantly clear Princess Kate is going to be a vital part of this new era in the monarchy. In fact, Princess Kate just received a new title from King Charles, and it’s one that was previously given to another prominent member of the royal family.
Corydon Times-Republican

Dame Sheila Hancock slams trend for public emotion

Dame Sheila Hancock slams trend for public emotion. Dame Sheila Hancock has questioned why it has become a "badge of honour" to "cry" and warned the trend for public displays of emotion risk making them seem "hollow and meaningless".
Corydon Times-Republican

Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad 'pushes' and 'inspires' her

Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad "pushes" and "inspires" her. The 26-year-old actress-and-singer - who previously revealed she works out five, six days a week - loves having her father, Pete, as her trainer as he knows what she's "capable of". She told PEOPLE: "I'm so lucky to have my dad...

