Jacinda Arden had no idea Sussexes were involved in new Netflix show on hero leaders
Jacinda Arden says she had no idea the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were involved in their latest Netflix show when she agreed to take part. The New Zealand Prime Minister spoke out after Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, announced on Monday (19.12.22) they were releasing another series on the streamer called ‘Live to Lead’ about history’s most “inspirational” leadership figures.
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla host royal Christmas party without Sussexes
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have hosted a royal Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Up to 50 family members reportedly gathered in Berkshire for the festive party, with Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, seen arriving shortly after midday on Tuesday. (20.12.22) The...
Duke and Duchess of Sussex releasing new Netflix show on history’s most ‘inspirational’ leaders
Duke and Duchess of Sussex releasing new Netflix show on history’s most ‘inspirational’ leaders. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are releasing a new Netflix show to celebrate some of history’s most “inspirational” leaders.
Kate Middleton’s New Title Proves What an Integral Part of the Royal Family She’s Become
As soon as she married Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton became an important part of the royal family fold. The Princess of Wales has taken on a slew of responsibilities over the years, and with King Charles III acclimating to his role as monarch, it is abundantly clear Princess Kate is going to be a vital part of this new era in the monarchy. In fact, Princess Kate just received a new title from King Charles, and it’s one that was previously given to another prominent member of the royal family.
King Charles' Trooping the Colour set for June 2023
King Charles' Trooping the Colour set for June 2023. King Charles will experience his first Trooping the Colour birthday parade as sovereign next June.
Dame Sheila Hancock slams trend for public emotion
Dame Sheila Hancock slams trend for public emotion. Dame Sheila Hancock has questioned why it has become a "badge of honour" to "cry" and warned the trend for public displays of emotion risk making them seem "hollow and meaningless".
Royal family's Christmas 'will be hard without Queen Elizabeth'
Royal family's Christmas 'will be hard without Queen Elizabeth'. A former palace staffer admits that Queen Elizabeth's absence will be "hard" for the royals.
Senior royals will spend Christmas Day at Sandringham for first time in three years
Senior royals will spend Christmas Day at Sandringham for first time in three years. King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and other senior royals will spend Christmas at Sandringham for the first time in three years.
Crossing the line: Louis Tomlinson queue controversy sparks debate around camping out for gigs
In Kingston upon Thames last week, a group of teenage girls lay on the floor in sleeping bags and swathed in blankets in sub-zero temperatures. To the average passer-by, they might have appeared homeless. But those who saw the music venue a few yards away would have realised they were camping for a gig.
Hugh Jackman supports gender neutral awards
Movie star Hugh Jackman has voiced his support for gender neutral acting awards.
Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad 'pushes' and 'inspires' her
Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad "pushes" and "inspires" her. The 26-year-old actress-and-singer - who previously revealed she works out five, six days a week - loves having her father, Pete, as her trainer as he knows what she's "capable of". She told PEOPLE: "I'm so lucky to have my dad...
Strictly star Fleur East is making a return to music
Strictly star Fleur East is making a return to music. Fleur East is making a return to music following her success on 'Strictly Come Dancing.'
