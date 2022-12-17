As soon as she married Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton became an important part of the royal family fold. The Princess of Wales has taken on a slew of responsibilities over the years, and with King Charles III acclimating to his role as monarch, it is abundantly clear Princess Kate is going to be a vital part of this new era in the monarchy. In fact, Princess Kate just received a new title from King Charles, and it’s one that was previously given to another prominent member of the royal family.

