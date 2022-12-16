Bell Textron Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $48,256,328 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001923F2533) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0012). This order provides for the installation of Structural Improvements and Electrical Power Upgrades Phase II Part 3 kits, as well as ground and flight test for one AH-1Z and one UH-1Y aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (50%); Fort Worth, Texas (25%); and Amarillo, Texas (25%), and is expected to be completed in August 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,327,099 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

