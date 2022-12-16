Neuralink is a nanobiotechnology company which its main objective, as of now, is to develop implantable brain-computer interface's (BCI) that would be capable to integrate our consciousness to directly to humans, computers, and other forms of artificial intelligence. The company was founded by Elon Musk, Max Hodak and a founding team of six other scientists and engineers, these intelligent beings have been behind the design and ingenuity of such devices. The company's headquarters is in the Pioneer Building in San Francisco.

4 DAYS AGO