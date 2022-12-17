Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraskan shares close encounter with mountain lion
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- Not many can say they have had close encounter stare-downs with mountain lions and lived to tell the tale, but one Nebraskan is sharing footage of one such meeting. In footage sent to News Channel Nebraska by Don Wisnieski of Norfolk, it shows a close encounter...
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
Elf on the shelf or high school principal? Ponca's Stansberry braves the cold for holiday cheer
PONCA, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school administrator has gone above (the school) and beyond to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. In the latest escalation of Elf on the Shelf, Ponca High School principal Allison Stansberry was spotted on top of the school taking on the role of the elf.
Road construction meeting in Norfolk canceled for weather
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public meeting for the current road construction in Norfolk has been canceled due to the weather. Officials said the forecasted weather on the day of the meeting forced them to cancel and they will be setting a new date and time after the first of the year.
Attic fire extinguished in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska home is damaged following an attic fire Tuesday morning. Norfolk Fire officials said they were called to a home in the 400 block of Omaha Ave on Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. Fire officials said the resident smelled smoke in their home. Crews found smoke...
Northeast Community College vet tech students work with industry professionals in West Point
WEST POINT, Neb. -- Students in one agriculture program at Northeast Community College had the opportunity to work with veterinary services professionals. Veterinary Technician students traveled to NVS Genetix to learn about embryo transfer in livestock. NVS Genetix is a reproduction center that specialized in embryo collection and transfer in...
Norfolk emergency snow route parking procedures in event of a snow emergency
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Like many communities in Nebraska, a special parking ban would go into effect if Norfolk issues a snow emergency. Emergency snow routes are plowed first to keep essential services functioning during major snow events, and residential streets are plowed immediately after. The designated emergency snow routes are...
Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85
NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
Norfolk Planning Commission votes against zoning change to Northern Hills daycare facility
NORFOLK, Neb -- The City of Norfolk Planning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday morning to consider a zoning change at Northern Hills Daycare. Parents of children attending Northern Hills received an email in November saying the daycare would be changing ownership and close on December 30th and reopen next summer.
Search warrant issued for home of suspended GM accused of embezzling $740K
MADISON, Neb. – Authorities in northeast Nebraska are looking for the suspended North Fork Area Transit general manager accused of embezzling nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A hearing was held in Madison County Court Monday morning as judge Donna Taylor granted a search warrant for Jeffrey Stewart’s...
Homeowners should be vigilant of pipe breaks as temperatures drop
NORFOLK, Neb. -- As winter weather continues to get colder and colder this week, homeowners should keep an eye on their pipes. Those who grew up with the cold midwest weather aren't strangers to frozen pipes and the trouble they cause. Winter weather can freeze pipes inside the house, causing small leaks to full-on breaks.
McCarthy responds after being accused of trying to 'do some digging' on Norfolk citizen
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An accusation was made Monday night against one of Norfolk's city councilmen. Jim McKenzie, a Norfolk resident spoke at the city's council meeting, claiming councilman Andrew McCarthy was attempting to "do some digging" on him. McKenzie claimed he found out when a text message was sent to him by McCarthy by mistake. Councilman McCarthy was not present during Monday's meeting to confirm or deny this interaction.
Arrest made after attempted theft of Walmart vending machine
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An arrest has been made after a vending machine was stolen from a northeast Nebraska Walmart. On Dec. 15, the Madison County Sheriff's Office recovered a toy and candy vending machine outside of Walmart on Pasewalk in Norfolk. The sheriff's office turned over the vending machine to Norfolk Police, noting that the machine was damaged when they found it.
Former NFAT employee speaks out at city council, encourages continued support of NFAT
NORFOLK, Neb -- A former employee of North Fork Area Transit spoke during Monday's city council meeting, urging Norfolk to find a way to keep the non-profit afloat. In the public comments section of the meeting, former North Fork Area Transit employee Jackie McPhearson pleaded with the council to continue supporting NFAT.
