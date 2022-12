The Miamisburg Varsity boys’ basketball team lost in overtime at Beavercreek on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Vikings were led by Sophomore Andrew Hoerner with 21 points, Kiser Cornwell with 14, and Gavin Morningstar and Jason Ball with 11 points each. Miamisburg battled all game but turnovers in the OT and timely offensive rebounds for the Beavers proved to be too much as the Beavers outscored Vikings 12 – 3 in OT. Miamisburg will host Springfield on Friday, December 23rd. Tip off will begin at 7:30pm.

MIAMISBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO