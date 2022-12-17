Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Naoya Inoue made WBO ‘Super Champion’ at 118, can become Stephen Fulton’s mandatory at 122
By Huck Allen: Undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue has been made the WBO ‘Super Champion’ at 118, meaning that he can become the mandatory for WBC/WBO 122-lb champion Stephen Fulton’s WBO strap if he petitions the sanctioning body. Inoue wants to become the undisputed...
BoxingNews24.com
Hall of Fame Referee Steve “Double S” Smoger Passes!
By Ken Hissner: International Hall of Fame flags at half-staff with the passing of International Hall of Fame referee Steve “Double S” Smoger, who passed away recently at age 79. A good referee and good friend passed away yesterday. He was Steve Smoger, who I knew since the...
BoxingNews24.com
David Morrell says Plant vs. Plant = “50-50”, wants winner
By Adam Baskin: David Morrell says he views the Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant vs. David Benavidez match as a “50-50” affair, with both guys possessing the speed & power to win. Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) holds the WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight title, and he wants to face...
BoxingNews24.com
Jose Ramirez rejects Regis Prograis WBC 140-lb title shot
By Dan Ambrose: Jose Ramirez has chosen to reject a title shot against WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis due to his reported unhappiness with the 65/35 purse split he would be getting for the fight, according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN. Instead of that split, Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) wanted a 50/50 split as the challenger.
