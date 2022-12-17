Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Bomb threat causes evacuation of Portsmouth Courthouse in VirginiaEdy ZooPortsmouth, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing HelpC. HeslopVirginia State
Parents at B.M. Williams Primary School in Chesapeake, VA are Deeply Concerned About the 'After School Satan Club'Zack LoveChesapeake, VA
Related
Virginia vows to widen I-64 between Henrico and James City County
The Virginia Department of Transportation intends to push forward with plans to widen a two-lane stretch of I-64 that connects Richmond to the peninsula, the state announced Tuesday.
WAVY News 10
Man in custody after running gate at Norfolk Naval Shipyard
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person is in custody after getting onto Norfolk Naval Shipyard without displaying his identification card Wednesday morning. Resulting gate closures led to backups on roads surrounding the facility. The shipyard said that “per standard procedure, all gates were promptly closed.”. It said no...
VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon
RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
Remains found on Woodland Rd. are not human, ME confirms
According to a tweet from the Hampton Police Department, police are investigating a call for remains located in the 300 block of Woodland Road.
cardinalnews.org
Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
WAVY News 10
School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
Virginia stores, pharmacies feeling impacts of cold and flu medicine shortage
Whether it's COVID, a cold or the flu, you might be out of luck if you're trying to relief for whatever ails you. However, cold medicine is hard to come due to a nationwide shortage.
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Hopewell man killed at Prince George gas station
A 25-year-old Hopewell man was shot and killed at a Shell gas station late Monday night in Prince George County.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach’s worst eyesore leading to new vision for Kempsville
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Some have considered the concrete mountain at Witchduck Road and Southern Boulevard in Virginia Beach to be the city’s ugliest eyesore for more than three years. But with a soon-to-be closing on a major apartment complex built by the Breeden Company, that eyesore...
3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'
WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
WAVY News 10
Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified
He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
Gaming is exploding with popularity in Virginia. But who will regulate it?
Billions of dollars are at stake and everyone wants their part of the pie when it comes to gaming in the state of Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Double tragedy for family of 19-year-old killed in York County highway crash
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Montia Bouie, with roots in the Lambert’s Point section of Norfolk, is still trying to process the tragic events that claimed the 19-year-old’s life last week on Interstate 64 in York County. Reared by her grandmother in Greensboro, North Carolina,...
WAVY News 10
Charges dismissed for Newport News School Board member accused of stalking ex-girlfriend
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — All charges were dismissed for a Newport News School Board member accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend, a city council member. Marvin Harris was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, but it was canceled. Police say Newport News City Council member Sharon Scott filed the charges in October.
Elizabeth City man airlifted to Norfolk after shooting
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Medics airlifted a man to Norfolk after he was shot in Elizabeth City overnight Tuesday. According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, 47-year-old Mark Graham was found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m. That's the same block...
2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
Hybrid Rockfish in James Rivershed Shows Danger of Illegal Stocking
A strong fish led Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Alex McCrickard on quite a chase before it finally submitted to the net. At around 20 inches and four pounds, landing the fish should have been cause for a high-five, except that it shouldn’t have been in that lake at all.
One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
Comments / 1