ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man in custody after running gate at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person is in custody after getting onto Norfolk Naval Shipyard without displaying his identification card Wednesday morning. Resulting gate closures led to backups on roads surrounding the facility. The shipyard said that “per standard procedure, all gates were promptly closed.”. It said no...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital. The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays. On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary...
RICHMOND, VA
cardinalnews.org

Five Southside counties added to fire ant quarantine zone; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. On split vote, Roanoke County supervisors approve rezoning for unnamed grocery store. — The Roanoke Times. Proposed development in Montgomery County is tabled. — The Roanoke Times. Bids sought for design of Danville’s...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

3 Virginia cities rank among Top 25 places 'where Americans are happiest'

WASHINGTON — Three cities in Virginia were ranked among the Top 25 places in the country where "Americans are happiest," according to a study by Smart Asset. "To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the 200 largest cities, 164 of which had available data," Smart Asset said. "We looked at 13 different metrics across three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life."
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Patrick Henry Mall Dillard's robbery suspect identified

He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts from other department stores in the area. Read more: https://bit.ly/3FGzXrp. Patrick Henry Mall Dillard’s robbery suspect identified. He was identified as 39-year-old Adam Michael Murphy, who is believed to be involved in thefts...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
13News Now

One person hurt in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach are investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night in the 1200 block of Waterfront Drive. This is in the Linkhorn Bay Apartment complex off Birdneck Road. According to a tweet posted by the department, one person received a wound...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy