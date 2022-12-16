Read full article on original website
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
mnbasketballhub.com
No. 1 vs. No. 2 changes nothing in Metro Top 10
Park Center got the best of it and remains No. 1 in Ron Haggstrom’s rankings; Lakeville North stays No. 2. Farmington’s Baiden Bean attacked the Eden Prairie defense Friday, when Bean scored 21 points against the Eagles, ranked fifth in the Metro Top 10. (Dan Biese, Special to the Star Tribune)
Jacob Kilzer named 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota H.S. Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.Jacob Kilzer of Maple Grove is the 2022 MaxPreps Minnesota High School Football Player of the Year. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior quarterback led the Crimson to a 13-0 record and the Class AAAAAA state championship.Kilzer threw for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns this season, completing 63 percent of his attempts with just two interceptions. He was just as dangerous on the ground, piling up 1,273 yards and 20 touchdowns.In his Maple Grove career, Kilzer went 26-2 as the starting quarterback, accounting for over 5,100 yards and 65 touchdowns.According to 247Sports, Kilzer has three offers to continue his career at the next level as well as a walk-on invite from the University of Minnesota.Each state's MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released January 10.
Rochester in Crosshairs of Major Winter Storm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters are tracking a major winter storm that has its sights set on Rochester and the surrounding communities. A Winter Storm Watch begins in Rochester late Wednesday night and is scheduled to last through Saturday morning. The watch issued Monday afternoon says the storm is predicted to bring heavy snow accumulations and strong winds capable of creating blizzard or whiteout conditions.
KEYC
Bull rider Reid Oftedahl updates his recovery and thanks donors
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 28-year-old Raymond resident Reid Oftedahl says he is slowly, but surely, making a stable recovery after a bull riding injury on Dec. 2. “I’m doing good. I’m doing good,” bull rider Reid Oftedahl said. The Pemberton-native says that making his debut in the...
NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week
MINNEAPOLIS – A burst of light snow is coming Monday, followed by the coldest temperatures so far this season.Temperatures overnight Monday will be in the low single digits in the Twin Cities, but the rest of the state will be below zero – with southeastern Minnesota dropping as low as minus-8 degrees.A storm system will enter northwestern Minnesota starting after 9 a.m. Monday, reaching the metro near the tail end of the evening commute. The system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday.Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree.Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.
tcbmag.com
2022 People of the Year: The Pohlads
Back before the pandemic, in the halcyon days when downtown Minneapolis vaulted from win to win, one of its nagging troubles was a lack of a true luxury hotel. “We had certain celebrities and musicians who would not overnight here,” says Mayor Jacob Frey. “They’d fly up from Chicago for the performance and fly back,” rendering the city a blank slate in the eyes of the global cultural elite.
kmrskkok.com
WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
Your Severe Weather Watches and Warnings Morris, MN. National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS. …TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND. LIFE-THREATENING…. .Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several. inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds...
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Dec. 17, 2022
An occasional glimpse of a bicycle about town keeps constantly in mind the fact that there is as yet no sleighing, but the frosted appearance of the irrepressible cyclist, as he humps himself along the highway, budding his anatomy into his overcoat as best he can, speaks eloquently of subzero weather.
Delta Airlines Just Added 7 New Flights Leaving From Minnesota
While earlier this year, several airlines announced they were canceling flights and sometimes entire routes due to post-pandemic staffing shortages, those days seem to be behind us (thankfully!) and, in fact, the largest airline here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes just announced that it is added seven new flights leaving from Minnesota in 2023.
Teenager Injured in Crash Near Rochester Airport
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears slick conditions may have contributed to a crash this morning in Rochester that injured a Chatfield teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Shellanea Rudlong was driving an SUV south on Highway 63 when it crashed. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
LEGO event coming to the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — A LEGO event is happening in the Twin Cities when the Minnesota Brick Convention comes to town in 2023. On April 14 and 15, LEGO artists from around the country will gather in the Eagan Civic Arena to showcase their LEGO creations. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the LEGO Masters TV show" according to a press release.
kvsc.org
Friday Morning Crash on Interstate 94 Sends One to the St. Cloud Hospital
Two drivers collided on Interstate 94 in Stearns County early Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting the accident happened on Westbound I-94 just after 5 a.m. The vehicles were traveling in the same direction when they crashed. The roads were iced up and it was snowy at the time of the accident.
Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified
A man who died after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified. Sean Phillip Stout, 39, from Bloomington, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stout was driving a Jeep...
KEYC
Winter weather to impact holiday travel this week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Storm Watch is in place across much of the region ahead of a winter storm arriving Wednesday and lasting through Friday night into Early Saturday. The main impacts of the upcoming storm include heavy snowfall, strong winds which may produce blizzard conditions, and dangerous cold. Expect major impacts on holiday travel through the upcoming weekend. The latest forecast models are showing the potential of a few to several inches of new snowfall Wednesday through Thursday. On top of the heavy snow, windy conditions will develop with sustained winds of 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph Thursday into Saturday. Blowing snow is expected with the strong winds. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected to develop Wednesday through Saturday as wind plus the arrival of arctic air will produce feel-like temps of 30 to 50 below. Actual snowfall totals, wind, and temps are subject to change as the system gets closer so stay with KEYC News Now Weather Team for the latest.
Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures.
NEXT Weather: Light snow moves out late Monday, big snow and big cold on the way
MINNEAPOLIS – This light snow system moves out Monday evening, but a much heftier system isn't far behind.Monday's snow will cause delays during the evening commute, and make for some slick spots on roadways into the night. The evening's low temperature will be zero.Tuesday will be cold and calm, with a high of 7 and a low of minus-4.Our next storm arrives Wednesday, with the Twin Cities in a winter storm watch. In fact, the last three days of the work week will likely all be NEXT Weather Alert days. Four-to-8 inches of snow is possible Wednesday. On Thursday, strong northwestern winds will reach speeds of up to 50 mph. The snow will be done falling, but the fluffy snow will be blowing -- causing whiteout conditions in areas.Friday will also bring blowing snow issues, and the strong wind will combine with the cold air to create dangerous wind chills. Expect a feel factor at times of minus–30 to minus-45 degrees.Things start to calm down Saturday, and you can expect a peaceful Christmas Day Sunday.
mprnews.org
Where to grab a bowl of soup in the Twin Cities
Here in the cold dark expanse of Minnesota winter, soup season is upon us. There’s something about soup — maybe the endless recipe possibilities, or the compatibility with a thermos — that makes delicious, liquidized food the cornerstone of chilly-weather cuisine. If you don’t feel up for...
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
tcbmag.com
Why Northern Lights Festival Pulled the Plug After One Week
It was the sort of feel-good story local TV news thrives on, especially during the holiday season: community-minded entrepreneur with a dream to create a magical indoor light park that would delight thousands of visitors while raising money to fund college scholarships for refugees. Mitch Reaume spent nearly two years...
