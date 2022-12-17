HELENA — A busy week before Christmas in high school sports won't take place in Helena due to the poor weather conditions expected throughout the week. Wrestling matches on Tuesday were postponed to a later date. Billings West and Missoula Hellgate were scheduled to come to Helena but won't make the trip. Basketball games between the Helena schools and Gallatin/Bozeman set for Tuesday and Thursday this week have also been postponed until Feb. 7.

