Helena, MT

406mtsports.com

Dillon girls' use big odd quarters to overpower Butte High

DILLON - The Butte Bulldogs girls' basketball team hit the road on Tuesday evening to take on the Dillon Beavers. Halle Fitzgerald hit four three-pointers as part of her game-high 20 points, as the Beavers held off the Bulldogs, 51-36. The Beavers built an 11-point lead in the first quarter....
DILLON, MT
406mtsports.com

Corvallis' defensive strategy leads to victory over Butte Central

BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils in a Southwest A Girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night. In a game that was back and forth throughout, Corvallis held on to earn a 37-34 victory. The Maroons started strong and held an 11-8 lead at the...
CORVALLIS, MT
406mtsports.com

Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana

BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings Mustangs awarded Pioneer League's McCurdy Cup

BILLINGS — The Pioneer Baseball League has awarded the Billings Mustangs the McCurdy Cup, an annual award that recognizes the league’s franchise that demonstrates continued excellence in its efforts both on and off the field. This is the second time the Mustangs have won the McCurdy Cup; the...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Basketball games, wrestling matches set for Helena area this week postponed due to weather

HELENA — A busy week before Christmas in high school sports won't take place in Helena due to the poor weather conditions expected throughout the week. Wrestling matches on Tuesday were postponed to a later date. Billings West and Missoula Hellgate were scheduled to come to Helena but won't make the trip. Basketball games between the Helena schools and Gallatin/Bozeman set for Tuesday and Thursday this week have also been postponed until Feb. 7.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Billings Mustangs hall of famer Tom Browning dies at 62

BILLINGS — Casper, Wyoming, native Tom Browning, who pitched for the Billings Mustangs in 1982 and later threw a perfect game for the Cincinnati Reds in 1988, died on Monday according to a story on the Cincinnati Reds website. Browning, who was 62 years old, died at his home...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

New Huntley Project softball coach Tylee (Oxendahl) McMaster ready to coach at her former school

BILLINGS — A former Huntley Project Red Devils softball player is excited to now be the head coach of the program. Tylee (Oxendahl) McMaster, an all-state player for Project, was recently hired to be the Red Devils head softball coach. She succeeds Tim Bastian, who became a middle school principal in Miles City in the offseason, as Project’s softball coach.
WORDEN, MT
406mtsports.com

MHSA reportedly dissolves Drummond-Philipsburg 8-Man football co-op

DRUMMOND — The Drummond-Philipsburg football co-op is no more after nine seasons. The Montana High School Association denied a renewal of the co-op, which played under the name Flint Creek Titans, on Monday, according to the Flint Creek Courier. The newspaper obtained the letter that the MHSA sent to Philipsburg Schools Superintendent Tom Gates and Drummond Schools Superintendent Dean Phillips.
DRUMMOND, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings man arrested for two local burglaries

42-year-old Felix Larance a Billings local, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at both the Maverick Casino and the Sinclair Station in Billings. Both robberies happened in the past week. The robbery at the Maverick Casino happened on December 14th and Larance allegedly pointed a handgun at...
BILLINGS, MT

