406mtsports.com
Nine Helena Capital Bruins sign with collegiate programs as part of national early signing period
HELENA — Most of their heads still closely-shaven – the remnants of state championship mohawks – nine Helena Capital seniors officially signed with collegiate programs on Wednesday as part of an early signing period. Tom Carter and Talon Marsh (Montana State) joined Hayden Opitz and Austin Buehler...
406mtsports.com
Dillon girls' use big odd quarters to overpower Butte High
DILLON - The Butte Bulldogs girls' basketball team hit the road on Tuesday evening to take on the Dillon Beavers. Halle Fitzgerald hit four three-pointers as part of her game-high 20 points, as the Beavers held off the Bulldogs, 51-36. The Beavers built an 11-point lead in the first quarter....
406mtsports.com
Corvallis' defensive strategy leads to victory over Butte Central
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosted the Corvallis Blue Devils in a Southwest A Girls basketball showdown on Tuesday night. In a game that was back and forth throughout, Corvallis held on to earn a 37-34 victory. The Maroons started strong and held an 11-8 lead at the...
406mtsports.com
Local Rocky Mountain College football commits dish on their prep for the next level
BILLINGS — Whenever Paxton McQuillan chopped it up with Rocky Mountain College football personnel during his recruitment process, he felt (and enjoyed) the power of being valued. An all-state receiver, safety and returner at reigning 8-Man quarterfinalist Joliet, McQuillan got plenty of college looks, but maybe not as much...
406mtsports.com
Following in father's footsteps: Butte standout inks intent to play at Montana
BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful. A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
406mtsports.com
Hardin-Lodge Grass hoops doubleheader among several Billings-area postponements
BILLINGS — Wintry weather and frigid temperatures have shelved several high school sports events that were scheduled across Wednesday and Thursday night in and around Billings. Expected to be busy slate of activity prior to a week-long break for Christmas, the local sports scene is now mostly barren for...
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs awarded Pioneer League's McCurdy Cup
BILLINGS — The Pioneer Baseball League has awarded the Billings Mustangs the McCurdy Cup, an annual award that recognizes the league’s franchise that demonstrates continued excellence in its efforts both on and off the field. This is the second time the Mustangs have won the McCurdy Cup; the...
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs general manager Gary Roller to retire after 18 years in role
BILLINGS — The enduring image of Gary Roller is of him standing along the third-base concourse of Dehler Park, taking in a few at-bats, a few innings if he’s lucky, until he’s pulled away to extinguish the latest fire during that night’s Billings Mustangs game. There...
406mtsports.com
Basketball games, wrestling matches set for Helena area this week postponed due to weather
HELENA — A busy week before Christmas in high school sports won't take place in Helena due to the poor weather conditions expected throughout the week. Wrestling matches on Tuesday were postponed to a later date. Billings West and Missoula Hellgate were scheduled to come to Helena but won't make the trip. Basketball games between the Helena schools and Gallatin/Bozeman set for Tuesday and Thursday this week have also been postponed until Feb. 7.
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs hall of famer Tom Browning dies at 62
BILLINGS — Casper, Wyoming, native Tom Browning, who pitched for the Billings Mustangs in 1982 and later threw a perfect game for the Cincinnati Reds in 1988, died on Monday according to a story on the Cincinnati Reds website. Browning, who was 62 years old, died at his home...
406mtsports.com
New Huntley Project softball coach Tylee (Oxendahl) McMaster ready to coach at her former school
BILLINGS — A former Huntley Project Red Devils softball player is excited to now be the head coach of the program. Tylee (Oxendahl) McMaster, an all-state player for Project, was recently hired to be the Red Devils head softball coach. She succeeds Tim Bastian, who became a middle school principal in Miles City in the offseason, as Project’s softball coach.
406mtsports.com
MHSA reportedly dissolves Drummond-Philipsburg 8-Man football co-op
DRUMMOND — The Drummond-Philipsburg football co-op is no more after nine seasons. The Montana High School Association denied a renewal of the co-op, which played under the name Flint Creek Titans, on Monday, according to the Flint Creek Courier. The newspaper obtained the letter that the MHSA sent to Philipsburg Schools Superintendent Tom Gates and Drummond Schools Superintendent Dean Phillips.
Billings schools to decide on cold-weather closure by Wednesday
With temperatures expected to possibly reach record lows this week, Billings schools are keeping a close eye on the forecast.
Helena Schools closed Thursday for extreme cold
Helena Public Schools has canceled school for all graded for Thursday, December 21 due to extreme cold.
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
An Open Letter to the Man at Kohl’s in Billings
My spouse and I ventured out to Kohl’s in Shiloh Crossing to do a little holiday shopping. We were a couple of the first customers last Saturday morning to beat the crowds. We noticed a man was watching us as we ventured through the store. Wherever we were he was there...
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Lots of snow next week
Potential winter storm could dump well over 6 inches of snow across the area Monday through Thursday.
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
Early Morning Weapons Complaint Starts Off Holiday Week in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Early this morning, around 2:42 AM, Billings Police responded to the 3300 block of Winchell for a "Weapons Complaint". On arrival, Officers located approximately two bullet holes in a residence. No injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing. As...
yourbigsky.com
Billings man arrested for two local burglaries
42-year-old Felix Larance a Billings local, has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at both the Maverick Casino and the Sinclair Station in Billings. Both robberies happened in the past week. The robbery at the Maverick Casino happened on December 14th and Larance allegedly pointed a handgun at...
