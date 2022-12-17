Saturday Essay: Gov. DeWine, veto measure that changes Ohio’s election law

This week, the Ohio General Assembly passed House Bill 458, legislation that will change our election laws.

While proponents allege that these changes will increase security and fairness, they will only result in confusion and create unnecessary barriers to voting for Ohioans. If Gov. Mike DeWine signs this legislation into law, it will be a major step backward.

House Bill 458 does not improve or strengthen our election process but is yet another way for elected officials to pick their voters.

One of the major changes will require Ohioans to present a photo ID to vote. Requiring a photo ID makes it significantly harder for young people and marginalized Ohioans to vote.

Under current law, there are a variety of other valid forms of identification that a voter can provide. Limiting forms of photo ID will reduce voter participation.

H.B. 458 also makes other significant revisions to Ohio’s voting procedure.

Ohioans will now have far less time to request and return mail-in ballots. Most notably, the bill shortens the grace period for absentee ballots to be delivered to county boards of elections.

This will directly impact the men and women serving in the military that have to submit their ballots via mail and reduce the time for their votes to be received and counted.

It also alters the early voting schedule by eliminating Monday, the final and often busiest day of early voting.

All of these changes will make it harder for Ohio voters to participate in our democratic process, particularly when it comes to young voters, out-of-state students, and members of historically marginalized communities. H.B. 458 will create additional strain on the election volunteers who offer their time to make our democracy possible.

This legislation is a solution in search of a problem. One thing leaders from both parties agree on is that Ohio has no issues when it comes to voter fraud.

All the data shows that voter fraud in Ohio is “exceedingly rare” and voter impersonation is nonexistent. Since 2018, states across the country dealt with allegations of compromised elections.

However, Secretary of State Frank LaRose has consistently and adamantly expressed his confidence in the integrity of Ohio’s election system.

Following the last election, Secretary LaRose stated that, “Yet again, the bipartisan teams of election professionals in all 88 counties delivered another inclusive and secure election for the people of Ohio.”

So, why the sudden need to change our procedures?

I believe there is room for improvement when it comes to our election procedure.

But, if we are going to consider changing our election laws, then we should be considering policies that would actually improve our elections.

Two commonsense improvements that we ought to implement are an automatic voter registration system and increasing the accessibility of early voting.

Instead, the Ohio General Assembly has passed legislation that will create significant new obstacles for voters to navigate. In short, it is anti-democratic.

House Bill 458 will not solve any current problems in our election system, but it will make voting in our state much more difficult. I urge Governor DeWine to veto this disgraceful legislation.

Paula Hicks-Hudson represents the 11th District in the Ohio Senate.