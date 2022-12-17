Paul E. Everhardt (1927-2022)

Paul E. Everhardt, a retired fleet superintendent for a leading northwest Ohio beer distributor who poured his mechanical and leadership skills into helping start a suburban fire department, died Wednesday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 95.

He began having health problems more than a year ago, but his heart was still strong, said his son, Tim Everhardt.

“In my opinion, his age caught up with him,” his son said.

Mr. Everhardt retired in 1989 from Treu House of Munch, the Northwood distributor where he worked for about 33 years. He started as a mechanic for the venerable beverage distributor’s fleet of delivery vehicles. He learned about cars in childhood when he helped out at his father’s auto repair shop in Wood County’s former Ross Township, which later became Northwood.

He was promoted to fleet superintendent and made sure Treu House vehicles remained roadworthy.

“I always thought he was very level headed and didn’t jump to conclusions,” the younger Mr. Everhardt said. “He would take a look at things and would see someone else’s point of view. But I also know he knew what he was doing. He knew about cars and trucks, the suspensions, the drivetrains, the engines.”

He appreciated the company atmosphere created by the founders and their successors, the late Richard A. Esser and his son, Richard G. “Richie” Esser.

“They made it like a family,” the younger Mr. Everhardt said.

He was a firefighter for more than 26 years, retiring in 1978 as a district chief with what had become the Northwood Fire Department. He, the late Charles Kozina, and others were among the founding members of the Ross Township department in the early 1950s.

“I believe it was a sense of duty — service to the country,” the younger Mr. Everhardt said. “He was compassionate and understanding. If called upon, he was there, but he didn’t chase the spotlight to catch it so other people would see him.”

Those first members converted vehicles used for other purposes to the first tanker truck, the first rescue squad. Fire Station No. 1 was built at Andrus Road and Sheffield Place, across from Mr. Kozina’s house.

“All those guys did a lot of work building the department up,” Mr. Kozina’s son Ron said. Mr. Everhardt “was very jovial and got along with everybody.”

He continued to attend the annual firefighter memorial service, said Mr. Kozina’s son Randy, a member of Northwood council.

“They did everything back in those days,” he said. “He continued to stay involved. He was a great guy. He was kind of a kidder. You never heard him say a cross word about anybody.”

Born Feb. 24, 1927, to Gladys and Cleo Everhardt, he attended the former Olney High School but left to enlist in the Navy during World War II. He served on a repair ship in China, bolstering his skills as a mechanic, his son said. In 2002, he received a high school diploma.

“He was very proud of that,” the younger Mr. Everhardt said.

Back home, he was employed by a trucking company for about a decade before his career at Treu House of Munch.

He and friends enjoyed spending weekdays on Lake Erie, fishing for walleye and perch, while through 2015, he and his wife wintered at Lido Beach in Sarasota, Fla.

“He drove it every year,” the younger Mr. Everhardt said.

Mr. Everhardt was a charter member of VFW Post 2984 in Northwood. A Mason, he was a member of Paragon Lodge, F&AM.

Surviving are his wife, the former Gert Power, whom he married Nov. 17, 1951; daughter, Paula Sattler; son, Tim Everhardt; sisters, Evelyn Morelock and Linda Bristow; four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1- 7 p.m. Sunday at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, where Masonic lodge services will begin at 6 p.m. followed by Last Alarm services. Funeral services will begin at noon Monday in the funeral home.

The family suggests tributes to the Northwood Fire Department or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.