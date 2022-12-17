To the editor: Trump remark proves he’s not fit for president

Former President Donald Trump’s pernicious idea that the Constitution can be suspended willy-nilly is simply prima facia evidence against considering him for the presidency ever again.

To do away with the Constitution, plainly absurd in itself, is also of course to do away with the solemn oath of office by which anybody elected president pledges to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Suspend that and you have anarchy, which is what Mr. Trump must secretly desire in order to make way for his brand of autocracy.

From the result of the midterm election one may surmise that Republicans and Independents may finally be recognizing the dangerous, unbalanced, megolomaniacal person their candidate Trump is.

PHILLIP PODLISH

South Toledo

Look in ranks for chief

I would like to know why the Toledo City Council can’t look at the top ranks of police officers and offer one of them the job.

But no no, you people have to go to a consultant who is not even from this city. You always go out of town to find these people to waste money.

Now you got three has-been mayors to help to decide, and one reverend to help pick the consultant who doesn’t know what is going on in Toledo, and they will pick someone from out of town. The only thing you people are good at is wasting money, and reverend, you can pray all you want. God is not going to help.

FRED GIBSON

Perrysburg

Keep Ducey in Arizona

The Blade editorial board recently suggested bringing Doug Ducey, outgoing Arizona governor and Toledo native, back to Toledo in some manner to serve our city ( “Enlist native leader,” Dec. 13 ).

The editors claim he would be a wonderful addition who would help create high-tech and other jobs and industry in the region like he supposedly did in Arizona. But do they not read or watch other media?

Mr. Ducey is authorizing stacking 3,000 shipping containers along 10 miles of Arizona-Mexico border at a cost of over $95 million in order to create a makeshift “wall.” The containers are easily climbed and ineffective as many photographs have documented.

Much worse however, the 10-mile tract runs through federally protected national forest and other environmentally sensitive land.

It is completely illegal for any such construction to be done on such land without permits and approval by the federal government which Mr. Ducey has not requested.

The Justice Department has ordered him to stop, but he — who promised to uphold the law when he became governor — has blatantly ignored those orders.

So is that the type of person the Blade editors want to serve our community: a xenophobic law-breaker who only values rules that are in his favor?

I prefer that Mr. Ducey stay in Arizona and answers for his crimes. Let honest Toledoans grow our city and its industries.

RANDY RUCH

Ottawa Hills

Vaccine might cost you

I received my first shot in my doctor’s office. I was then told I would have to get the second one at the pharmacy. I went to my Kroger in Waterville to their Little Clinic and received the vaccine.

Then came the bill in the mail for $205, which Medicare and Medical Mutual would not cover. I later found out from my sister, who is a Columbus physician, that had I waited to January Medicare would have covered it.

How sad that Kroger would not inform their pharmacy customers that this was the case. So everyone getting the second shingle vaccine should doublecheck if it is covered in 2023, because your pharmacy is not watching out for you.

DAVID LAROE

Grand Rapids, Ohio