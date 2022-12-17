Kyle Kuzma details Lakers trade call: ‘‘this is never a ‘goodbye,’ it’s always a ‘see you later’’

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis — who was playing some of the best basketball ball of his career, and certainly since the Lakers’ title run in 2020 — injured his right foot vs. the Denver Nuggets and then played the remainder of the first half, but was subsequently ruled out halftime. Since that incident, Davis has yet to play, and there’s been no official update from the team even though it’s been reported that he’s undergone an evaluation and likely imaging as well.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO