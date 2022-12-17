Kyle Kuzma details Lakers trade call: ‘‘this is never a ‘goodbye,’ it’s always a ‘see you later’’

Read full article on original website
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers still haven’t said what’s wrong with Anthony Davis, but the signals aren’t good
When the Lakers announced on Sunday morning that Anthony Davis would be out for at least a month with a vague diagnosis of a right foot injury, it served as a blow to a team that was starting to round into form. Davis is currently listed as out with “right foot soreness” for Wednesday’s game against Sacramento, but the only medical update the team has given is that he skipped shootaround to get treatment.
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook to miss second straight game with left foot soreness vs. Kings
For a second game running, Russell Westbrook will be unavailable for the Lakers as he is out with left foot soreness. The typically durable Westbrook missing his second straight game with an injury is certainly noteworthy. Last season, the only time Westbrook missed consecutive games at the end of the...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers fail to spite the beam, lose to Kings 134-120
The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t stop the Kings from lighting the beam on Wednesday night. LeBron James and company found themselves shorthanded once again with Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves all injured and unavailable, and it all culminated in a 134-120 loss in Sacramento. A third-quarter run...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly interested in Jae Crowder, Eric Gordon, PJ Washington among others
The Lakers have not had a particularly good basketball team for much of the season. Their lack of shooting cost them early on in the season and the lack of wings or size on the perimeter has hurt them throughout the year. At the same time, the team has a...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury but there’s still no official update. What is going on?
Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis — who was playing some of the best basketball ball of his career, and certainly since the Lakers’ title run in 2020 — injured his right foot vs. the Denver Nuggets and then played the remainder of the first half, but was subsequently ruled out halftime. Since that incident, Davis has yet to play, and there’s been no official update from the team even though it’s been reported that he’s undergone an evaluation and likely imaging as well.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers expected to pursue big man in trade market, could have interest in Mo Bamba
Even before Anthony Davis went down with an injury, the Lakers were a team thin on bigs. While they signed a pair of centers in Thomas Bryant and Damian Jones, the former was injured to start the season and the latter has not lived up to the expectations of even a veteran’s minimum deal.
silverscreenandroll.com
2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Final Scores and Results
The Los Angeles Lakers will play 82 games over the course of the 2022-23 season, the 75th year of the franchise’s existence. The team has made the playoffs in 62 of those campaigns — and is tied with the Boston Celtics for a league-high 17 championships over that span — and with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and head coach Darvin Ham, they will be looking to make their 63rd postseason appearance this year, and first since 2021.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves out vs. Suns with ankle injuries
The Lakers will be heavily undermanned on Monday as they take on the Phoenix Suns on the second night of a back-to-back. LeBron James and Austin Reaves will both be out with ankle injuries while Anthony Davis and Juan Toscano-Anderson remain out. Joining them as a late scratch is Russell...
silverscreenandroll.com
Shorthanded Lakers get incinerated by Suns, 130-104
The depleted Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 130-104, on Monday night. With no LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis or Juan Toscano-Anderson, the Lakers’ chances of beating Phoenix on the road on the second night of a back-to-back were slim to none, and they were never in the game.
