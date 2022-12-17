Read full article on original website
Man pleads not guilty in stabbing of another man
Dec. 20—A man charged with stabbing another man in the neck last month in Albert Lea pleaded not guilty on Monday to his charge and was scheduled for a jury trial. Rio Santiago Acosta, 25, faces one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to the case.
1 cited for assault in jail and other reports
Dec. 20—Police cited CK Kyle Kasio, for fifth-degree assault after a report of an assault in the Freeborn County jail at 3:07 p.m. Friday. Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:29 a.m. Friday at the Area Learning Center, 2200 Riverland Drive.
Charges: Wells man broke into home, found sleeping in bed
Dec. 21—MANKATO — A Wells man faces felony charges in three separate cases, including one in which he's accused of breaking into a home and falling asleep in a bed. Adam Joseph Willaert, 41, was charged with first-degree felony burglary related to the allegation Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
