Berks Driver May Face Homicide Charge For Crash That Killed Blandon Man
A driver in Berks County may be charged with vehicular homicide after authorities say he caused an accident by illegally passing another car. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene of a three-car accident on Shartlesville Road near the intersection with Lonesome Valley Road in Jefferson Township just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, troopers said in a release.
Lancaster County woman convicted of first-degree murder for 2021 killing
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was convicted on Dec. 20 in the murder of her estranged husband. Danielle Bewley, 30, from the 100 block of Locust Lane was convicted of first-degree murder after a five-day bench trial. On Valentine's Day in 2021, Mitchell Bewley was lured by...
Police investigating Dauphin County shooting
Steelton police are asking for the public’s help investigating a Monday night shooting. Shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Second Street, police said. No one was hurt. Anyone with information or who has surveillance footage of the area around the time of the...
Lehigh Valley Dad Allegedly Stabbed By Son Dies 4 Months After Attack
The Northampton County dad who police believe was stabbed by his own son has died, officials say. Joseph S. Rizzolino of Palmer Township died Monday, Dec. 19 due to complications from stab wounds, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. The official manner of death is homicide.
Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting
Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
wkok.com
Parents Arrested After Male Found Dead in Danville Home
DANVILLE – The parents of a 27-year-old man are in police custody following an incident at their Danville home in July. Danville Police say arrested were Richard and Kristine Kortes, the parents of 27-year-old Adam Kortes. They are facing a felony charge of neglect of a care dependent person and other misdemeanor charges.
Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into Philly homes
Jason Mattis allegedly threw the Molotov cocktails on the porches of three different homes in Tacony.
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
YAHOO!
Police make arrest in nearly $6,000 theft from Rutter's store
Police have identified a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 from inside a manager's office at a Rutter's store in Springettsbury Township, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and court records. Meanwhile, York City Police allege the same man committed a theft at a different Rutter's store about a week later.
WGAL
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting on Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries,...
Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Arrest Man Accused of Secretly Recording People in Restrooms
Police in Chester County said Monday that a man accused of secretly recording people in restrooms, was under arrest. On Thursday, West Whiteland Township Police issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Richard Balanow. He was wanted for six counts of invasion of privacy and 15 counts of attempted invasion of privacy.
Accused Chesco Drug Dealer Charged With Overdose Death: Police
A suspected drug dealer in Chester County faces felony charges related to an overdose death, officials say. Nathan T. Hurd, 31, of Downingtown, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17 in Montgomery County, police said in a statement. Authorities believe Hurd sold drugs to a 33-year-old Westtown resident who overdosed and died...
Driver Fights With Police Days After Crash That Left Victim With Broken Leg In Lancaster Co.
A Lancaster man accused of breaking the leg of a victim in a tow truck lot earlier this month has been arrested after attacking officers, authorities say. Joshua Tyler Shannon, 30, attacked an officer who was trying to arrest him on Friday, Dec. 16 after being accused of hitting a victim in the lot of Absolute Towing on Manheim Avenue on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 10, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.
YAHOO!
2 robbers jump counter in Berks credit union heist
Dec. 20—Two masked robbers got an undisclosed amount of money during a holdup Tuesday morning at Members First Federal Credit Union in Cumru Township. The robbery occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the credit union in Shillington Shopping Center along Lancaster Avenue, Cumru police said. It was the site...
Harrisburg man charged in shooting that injured one person Sunday night
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in Lower Paxton Township Sunday night. Aaron Rios, 43, is accused of shooting a man during a fight at Woodspring Suites on the 6300 block of Chelton Avenue at about 11:15 p.m., according to Lower Paxton Township Police.
fox29.com
Woman's body found in a bag encased in cement in basement of vacant Philadelphia home, sources say
PHILADELPHIA - Law enforcement sources say the body of a woman was found encased in cement in the basement of a vacant Philadelphia home. The gruesome discovery was made by police last week as they were acting on a tip about human remains inside a home on the 5200 block of Burton Street in Frankford.
local21news.com
Teen charged after police find stolen handgun, drugs during traffic stop, officials say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say a teen has been charged after they say they found a stolen handgun along with marijuana and cocaine during a traffic stop. The Lancaster Bureau of Police says an officer with the K-9 unit was patrolling in the 500 block...
YAHOO!
Coal Township man jailed on an arson charge in early Monday incident
Dec. 19—SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man faces felony arson charges after police said he attempted to light a cord to a space heater on fire early Monday morning. Joshua Cohoon, 24, of Chestnut Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail.
YAHOO!
State helping local police in probe of Schuylkill County employee on possible crimes against a minor
Dec. 21—Police and Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake have asked the state attorney general's office to help investigate a county employee for possible crimes against a minor. The investigation was launched after a Luzerne County resident who exposes online sex predators provided information to police. Musa M....
