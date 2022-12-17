ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks Driver May Face Homicide Charge For Crash That Killed Blandon Man

A driver in Berks County may be charged with vehicular homicide after authorities say he caused an accident by illegally passing another car. Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene of a three-car accident on Shartlesville Road near the intersection with Lonesome Valley Road in Jefferson Township just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, troopers said in a release.
BLANDON, PA
PennLive.com

Police investigating Dauphin County shooting

Steelton police are asking for the public’s help investigating a Monday night shooting. Shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. on the 100 block of South Second Street, police said. No one was hurt. Anyone with information or who has surveillance footage of the area around the time of the...
STEELTON, PA
WHYY

Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wkok.com

Parents Arrested After Male Found Dead in Danville Home

DANVILLE – The parents of a 27-year-old man are in police custody following an incident at their Danville home in July. Danville Police say arrested were Richard and Kristine Kortes, the parents of 27-year-old Adam Kortes. They are facing a felony charge of neglect of a care dependent person and other misdemeanor charges.
DANVILLE, PA
YAHOO!

Police make arrest in nearly $6,000 theft from Rutter's store

Police have identified a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 from inside a manager's office at a Rutter's store in Springettsbury Township, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and court records. Meanwhile, York City Police allege the same man committed a theft at a different Rutter's store about a week later.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting on Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries,...
LANCASTER, PA
Shore News Network

Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar

WILMINGTON, DE – Police have made an arrest in an October shooting at a Wilmington bar that sent one person to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Wilson Velez, 24, of Oxford, Pennsylvania, has been arrested for attempted murder and other related charges following a shooting that occurred at a bar in the Wilmington area in October. At approximately 12:12 a.m. on October 19, troopers responded to a shooting that had just occurred at Overtime Bar and Grill, located at 105 Kirkwood Square, Wilmington. In the course of an investigation, it was determined that a 26-year-old male victim from New The post Gunman charged for shooting at Wilmington Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Police Arrest Man Accused of Secretly Recording People in Restrooms

Police in Chester County said Monday that a man accused of secretly recording people in restrooms, was under arrest. On Thursday, West Whiteland Township Police issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Richard Balanow. He was wanted for six counts of invasion of privacy and 15 counts of attempted invasion of privacy.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Fights With Police Days After Crash That Left Victim With Broken Leg In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster man accused of breaking the leg of a victim in a tow truck lot earlier this month has been arrested after attacking officers, authorities say. Joshua Tyler Shannon, 30, attacked an officer who was trying to arrest him on Friday, Dec. 16 after being accused of hitting a victim in the lot of Absolute Towing on Manheim Avenue on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 10, according to the Manheim Township Police Department.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

2 robbers jump counter in Berks credit union heist

Dec. 20—Two masked robbers got an undisclosed amount of money during a holdup Tuesday morning at Members First Federal Credit Union in Cumru Township. The robbery occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the credit union in Shillington Shopping Center along Lancaster Avenue, Cumru police said. It was the site...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA
YAHOO!

Coal Township man jailed on an arson charge in early Monday incident

Dec. 19—SHAMOKIN — A Coal Township man faces felony arson charges after police said he attempted to light a cord to a space heater on fire early Monday morning. Joshua Cohoon, 24, of Chestnut Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on the charges. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA

