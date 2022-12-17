Read full article on original website
Odessa teen arrested on vehicular homicide and racing charges in fatal Lutz crash
An Odessa teen has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with an October crash in Lutz that killed another driver, deputies said. Charles David Meininger, 17, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant and released the same day on $8,000 bail, Hillsborough jail records show. Meininger was 16 at the time of crash and the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting him as an adult.
30-year-old convicted of murder in north Spokane road-rage shooting
Dec. 21—A jury convicted a 30-year-old man Tuesday of second-degree murder in the road-rage killing of 33-year-old Erika Kienas last year in north Spokane. Richard S. Hough will be sentenced Jan. 5 by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Annette Plese. Colin Charbonneau, director of the Spokane County Public Defender's office, said the defense will appeal.
18-year-old woman is third person to be arrested in relation to killing near People's Park
Dec. 21—Authorities arrested a third person in connection with the killing of a 51-year-old man in October near People's Park. Larren Parker, 18, has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to court documents. John Birgen, 26, and Randy Slone, 27, are...
