An Odessa teen has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection with an October crash in Lutz that killed another driver, deputies said. Charles David Meininger, 17, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant and released the same day on $8,000 bail, Hillsborough jail records show. Meininger was 16 at the time of crash and the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office is prosecuting him as an adult.

LUTZ, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO