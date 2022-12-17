ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for multiple DWI’s accepts plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Whitey, who has been arrested multiple times for DWI took a plea deal Wednesday. Whitey pleaded guilty to three separate DWI offences and admitted her identity to two prior DWI’s. A judge ordered Whitey to take part in the DWI court program. If she completes the program, she will get credit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man arrested in Santa Fe for burglary, over $100,000 in stolen items

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe Police Department officer arrested a man for burglary and related charges after robbing a gem gallery early Tuesday morning. The officer noticed a man peaking behind a wall and attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught. That officer discovered a bag with a sledgehammer and several types of gems, rocks and other items.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas hit-and-run suspect to be released from jail

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a deadly hit and run in Los Lunas will be released until trial. The body of Adan Trejo was found early last week near Los Lentes and Lopez Rd. An investigation found Trejo was walking along the ditch when an...
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man sentenced for killing cab driver with sword

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Victor Ortiz was sentenced to 13 years behind bars on Wednesday. Ortiz is charged with killing a cab driver with a sword. In 2017, Ortiz stabbed Khalil Jabbour in the chest near Coal and University. He told police he though the Illuminati was after him and he thought Jabbour was part of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Security guard murder suspect deemed competent for trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with murdering a security guard at an Albuquerque hotel has been ruled competent to stand trial. Donovan Bookout is accused of murdering Daniel “Heath” Mora at the Ambassador Inn last January. Police say he led them on a chase where they fired at Bookout, but he was not hit. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mother charged with son’s death now facing shoplifting charge

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a mother charged in the death of her one-year-old son locked up until trial because, they say, she was caught shoplifting. Elisa Renova was arrested in June after her son died at UNM Hospital. When police searched the family’s Socorro home, they say they found fentanyl pills in the boy’s room. […]
SOCORRO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shots interrupt Albuquerque DWI arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state police officer and a driver got quite the scare during a DWI stop in Albuquerque. Shots started ringing out nearby, sending them both ducking for cover – but that wasn’t the end of that stop that landed the woman behind bars. Just after midnight under the Big-I, an officer tries […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

