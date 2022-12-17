Read full article on original website
Second man arrested in homicide case of body found in Lone Butte home
Dec. 22—The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday it arrested a second suspect in the slaying of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was found Dec. 6 in the garage of a Lone Butte home. Angelo Martinez, 27, is charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder,...
Woman arrested for multiple DWI’s accepts plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Whitey, who has been arrested multiple times for DWI took a plea deal Wednesday. Whitey pleaded guilty to three separate DWI offences and admitted her identity to two prior DWI’s. A judge ordered Whitey to take part in the DWI court program. If she completes the program, she will get credit […]
Man arrested in Santa Fe for burglary, over $100,000 in stolen items
SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe Police Department officer arrested a man for burglary and related charges after robbing a gem gallery early Tuesday morning. The officer noticed a man peaking behind a wall and attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught. That officer discovered a bag with a sledgehammer and several types of gems, rocks and other items.
Santa Fe sheriffs need public’s help in locating November homicide suspect
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an accused killer. Michael Sweeney is charged with killing Adan Ponce in November. His body was found wrapped in a tarp at a home on Arroyo Coyote. The sheriff’s office says Sweeney is known to drive a dark-colored […]
Albuquerque police determine man shot himself after crash on Tramway
The investigation into the police shooting is ongoing.
Suspect in Alvarado Square vandalism accused of cutting off GPS monitor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting out of the windows of Bernalillo County’s headquarters is in trouble again. Court officials say Noah Tapia cut off his GPS ankle monitor last week. Tapia is awaiting trial after investigators say he was one of the gunmen seen...
Los Lunas hit-and-run suspect to be released from jail
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a deadly hit and run in Los Lunas will be released until trial. The body of Adan Trejo was found early last week near Los Lentes and Lopez Rd. An investigation found Trejo was walking along the ditch when an...
Albuquerque man sentenced for killing cab driver with sword
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Victor Ortiz was sentenced to 13 years behind bars on Wednesday. Ortiz is charged with killing a cab driver with a sword. In 2017, Ortiz stabbed Khalil Jabbour in the chest near Coal and University. He told police he though the Illuminati was after him and he thought Jabbour was part of […]
Security guard murder suspect deemed competent for trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with murdering a security guard at an Albuquerque hotel has been ruled competent to stand trial. Donovan Bookout is accused of murdering Daniel “Heath” Mora at the Ambassador Inn last January. Police say he led them on a chase where they fired at Bookout, but he was not hit. […]
2 charged after dozens of illegal immigrants found in South Valley
Deputies and investigators received reports of a white transport truck unloading people in South Valley.
APD: Barelas neighborhood shooting kills 1; self-defense could have been involved
APD said officers responded to the incident around 10:24 a.m. Wednesday.
Mother charged with son’s death now facing shoplifting charge
SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a mother charged in the death of her one-year-old son locked up until trial because, they say, she was caught shoplifting. Elisa Renova was arrested in June after her son died at UNM Hospital. When police searched the family’s Socorro home, they say they found fentanyl pills in the boy’s room. […]
Fatal hit and run suspect to be released following substance program
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman facing charges for leaving the scene of a deadly accident will be released until trial, but not right away. Jennifer Rue was in court Tuesday afternoon. She is accused of hitting a car on the side of Wilmoore Drive back on October 10. The car was on jacks and Scott […]
Man's release from jail, failure to appear raises questions about court's options
Dec. 21—James Martinez, who told a judge he didn't have a phone or a place to live prior to his release last week after being booked on charges related to an hourslong police standoff, failed to appear Monday for scheduled pretrial services. As part of the conditions for his...
Santa Fe Police: Burglar breaks into jewelry store with sledgehammer
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a jewelry store, after smashing in the front door with a sledgehammer. Santa Fe police arrested 40-year-old Justin Romero Monday night after they say they found him peeking from behind a parking lot wall. News 13 spoke to the owner of Earthfire […]
2 men accused of stealing card info at Albuquerque ATMs
Federally, the Homeland Security Investigations is looking into the case.
Suspected Albuquerque shoplifter shot by off-duty officer asks to be released
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected thief who was shot by an off-duty State Police Officer at a Cabelas in Albuquerque is now asking to be released over lack of medical care. Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Gabriel Velasquez was seen in a surveillance video back in April, walking away with his hands full of ammo […]
Video shows moment missing girl is found on Albuquerque bus
Children, Youth, and Families Department will not say who the girl is living with now, but a spokesperson said that she is 'safe.'
New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been found not guilty of rape charges. The alleged crime dated back a dozen years. Meanwhile, the New Mexico attorney general (AG) is calling out the judge who acquitted him. The alleged victim reported the crime back in 2010, but it was not until a few years later […]
Shots interrupt Albuquerque DWI arrest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state police officer and a driver got quite the scare during a DWI stop in Albuquerque. Shots started ringing out nearby, sending them both ducking for cover – but that wasn’t the end of that stop that landed the woman behind bars. Just after midnight under the Big-I, an officer tries […]
