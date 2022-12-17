Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
NBC Connecticut
Police Continue to Search for Answers 10 Years After Murder of Waterford Dad
Ten years have passed since Kyle Seidel, a 34-year-old father of three from Waterford, was killed in a shooting outside a bowling alley and Waterford police are again asking for information to help identify the person who killed him. It was on Dec. 21, 2012 that Seidel went to pick...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police looking for suspects who fired shots at someone, led police on pursuit
NEW BRITAIN – Police are investigating after two suspects fired shots at a third man and led police on a pursuit. According to city officials, the incident was reported Monday, around 9:57 p.m., in the area of Chapman Street. Police received the report of shots being fired there before discovering that three individuals had been involved in a dispute.
Bristol Press
Bristol man gets year in prison for scattering nails outside police departments, children's museum
BRISTOL -- A Bristol man has been sentenced to a year in prison for dumping nails outside the police departments in the city and Plymouth, as well as a children’s museum and preschool in Bristol. Ryan Ciafardoni, 39, of 62 Pleasant St., will be held until Dec. 7, 2023,...
YAHOO!
Man shot in New London
Dec. 21—NEW LONDON — A man was shot in the leg early Wednesday in the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street, police said. The gunshot victim, who was not identified by police, was treated at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for an injury that police said was not life-threatening.
Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford
A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
Eyewitness News
Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. A pedestrian was struck by a driver near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane just before 5 p.m., authorities said. The victim was given medical care but died of their injuries, police...
Manchester Man, 23, Found Shot To Death Hanging Halfway Out Of Car, Police Say
A 23-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death hanging half out of a vehicle. The incident took place in Hartford around 1:50 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the area of Canton Street at Donald Street. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to the area...
Guns found inside bag dumped in woods after crash on Main Street in Holyoke
The Holyoke police are investigating after six firearms were found during a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Holyoke.
Eyewitness News
Homicide victim found hanging out of passenger side of stolen car
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, 23, of Manchester. Around 4 a.m., authorities said that their investigation was underway at the corner of Canton and Donald streets. They said a...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
Police ID Boy, Age 16, Shot While Riding Bike On New Haven Street
Police have identified a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike. Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven, was killed around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue. Responding officers located Vazquez who had been shot. American Medical Response transported...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man charged as accessory to murder going to trial
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man who allegedly told another man to shoot someone, killing him, is going to trial. Wilfredo Oquendo, 21, has no start date yet for a trial on charges of accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit murder – which are both felonies.
Suspect fires gun during search warrant in Chicopee
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting a firearm inside an apartment during a search warrant in Chicopee.
Eyewitness News
Cause of fire at Newington apartment complex under investigation
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Newington. Fire officials say the fire began shortly before 6:46 p.m. Monday. Crews say the bulk of the fire was in the garage and extended to the living area above.
Teen shot to death in New Haven
Police in New Haven are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy this afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area of Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue on a report of a shooting.
YAHOO!
Police investigating complaints filed by Mansfield man
Dec. 20—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are currently investigating several complaints filed by Mansfield resident Daniel Kokoszka, who claims Willimantic officers violated his first amendment rights on several occasions. Kokoszka has recorded many of his interactions with police in Willimantic and other departments across the state, including some in which he was arrested.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Head While at Gas Station in Norwich
A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while at a gas station in Norwich overnight. Police said they received a call from Backus Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a man who had arrived with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators responded and said they determined the shooting happened at the Ravi Mart on Central Avenue.
YAHOO!
Report shows infant died of fentanyl overdose, New London woman charged with manslaughter
Dec. 19—State police have charged a New London woman with manslaughter in connection with the death of an infant in Salem earlier this year who fatally overdosed on a mix of drugs that included fentanyl, a powerful opioid. Ricki J. Thomas, 28, remains at the York Correctional Institution on...
School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
Comments / 0