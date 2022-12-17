ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Eyewitness News

U.S. Marshals: wanted fugitive apprehended in East Hartford

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The U.S. Marshals have confirmed that a wanted man was arrested yesterday in East Hartford. Branden Holloway, of Hartford, was wanted by Hartford police since November 22nd of this year. The fugitive was located in the area of Columbus Circle East in Hartford. Police Holloway on...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
YAHOO!

Man shot in New London

Dec. 21—NEW LONDON — A man was shot in the leg early Wednesday in the area of Ocean Avenue and Bank Street, police said. The gunshot victim, who was not identified by police, was treated at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for an injury that police said was not life-threatening.
NEW LONDON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man shot, killed in Hartford

A Manchester man was found dead from a gunshot wound this morning in Hartford. Hartford police have identified the man as Jose Rodriguez, 23. According to police, officers found Rodriguez in a vehicle near Canton and Donald streets around 1:50 a.m.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadly hit-and-run under investigation in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in West Hartford Tuesday night. A pedestrian was struck by a driver near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane just before 5 p.m., authorities said. The victim was given medical care but died of their injuries, police...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Homicide victim found hanging out of passenger side of stolen car

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, 23, of Manchester. Around 4 a.m., authorities said that their investigation was underway at the corner of Canton and Donald streets. They said a...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain man charged as accessory to murder going to trial

NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man who allegedly told another man to shoot someone, killing him, is going to trial. Wilfredo Oquendo, 21, has no start date yet for a trial on charges of accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit murder – which are both felonies.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Cause of fire at Newington apartment complex under investigation

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Newington. Fire officials say the fire began shortly before 6:46 p.m. Monday. Crews say the bulk of the fire was in the garage and extended to the living area above.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Teen shot to death in New Haven

Police in New Haven are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy this afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area of Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue on a report of a shooting.
NEW HAVEN, CT
YAHOO!

Police investigating complaints filed by Mansfield man

Dec. 20—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police are currently investigating several complaints filed by Mansfield resident Daniel Kokoszka, who claims Willimantic officers violated his first amendment rights on several occasions. Kokoszka has recorded many of his interactions with police in Willimantic and other departments across the state, including some in which he was arrested.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Head While at Gas Station in Norwich

A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while at a gas station in Norwich overnight. Police said they received a call from Backus Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a man who had arrived with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators responded and said they determined the shooting happened at the Ravi Mart on Central Avenue.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

School bus grazed by bullet in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus with students onboard was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, according to authorities. New Haven Public Schools said that four students were inside the bus at the time. They are safe, according to the district. Police were at the scene on Kimberly Avenue and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

