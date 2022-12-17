Read full article on original website
Harlan concludes 2022 with sweep of Clarinda
(Clarinda) -- The Harlan girls pulled away late while the Harlan boys displayed wire-to-wire dominance in a sweep of Clarinda Tuesday night. Harlan secured their fifth consecutive win with a 16-2 fourth-quarter run against Clarinda Tuesday night. The win -- which moved the Cyclones to 5-2 overall -- came on...
KMA Sports (Boys Basketball): Harlan 80 Clarinda 54
The Harlan girls pulled away late while the Harlan boys displayed wire-to-wire dominance in a sweep of Clarinda Tuesday night.
Youthful talent provides spark to Southwest Valley through opening stretch
(Corning) -- A young Southwest Valley (4-3) squad has gotten off to a solid start to the 2022-23 season, having won three of its last four games heading into the holiday break. The Timberwolves rattled off three straight victories over Martensdale-St. Mary’s, Griswold and Lenox before dropping a close contest...
Denison-Schleswig's Hildebrand carrying unblemished record into 2023
(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig senior Jaxson Hildebrand was one of the most impressive wrestlers in KMAland in the first portion of the season. Hildebrand - the No. 7 ranked wrestler in IA Wrestle's 3A-220 rankings -- enters the 2023 slate with an 18-0 record. "I'm excited to get the second half...
Crouse leads East Mills to major win over previously-unbeaten Bedford
(Malvern) -- East Mills (7-0) remained perfect on the season with a 54-46 victory over previously-unbeaten Bedford (8-1) Tuesday. The Wolverines used a dominant third quarter and a 26-point outing from senior forward Mason Crouse to come away with a hard-fought win. “It was really physical, the refs were letting...
Harlan's Leinen to kick at Dordt
(Harlan) -- An unsung hero on Harlan football's championship run is headed to Dordt next year. Kicker Stephen Leinen recently announced his commitment and spoke with KMA Sports about his decision. "It's awesome to have the opportunity to play college football," Leinen said. "And to continue my career in agriculture."
Youthful Woodbine off to fantastic start behind high-scoring Gruver
(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine boys are very young, but they’re showing outstanding promise while racking up plenty of wins. The Tigers (4-1 overall, 3-0 Rolling Valley Conference) have used an overtime road victory over CAM to open the season as momentum to guide them during the early stages of the season.
Treynor alums leading Briar Cliff's successful season
(KMAland) -- The inseparable combo of Madelyn Deitchler and Konnor Sudmann lead the way for the Briar Cliff women's basketball program thus far. Five years ago, the pair made Treynor one of the most dominant teams in KMAland. Now, they're helping Briar Cliff post a 9-4 start. "We've had a...
Herold inks with Kansas
(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
Williams breaks record, East Mills rolls Bedford
(Malvern) -- East Mills (5-3) is carrying momentum into the holiday hiatus after a 69-29 trouncing of Bedford (2-7) Tuesday. The Wolverines dominated wire-to-wire en route to their second consecutive blowout victory. “It’s been a while since we’ve been able to put the ball in the hoop consistently,” East Mills...
Woodbine alum Dickinson named Buena Vista head football coach
(Storm Lake) -- Woodbine alum Austin Dickinson has been named the next head football coach at Buena Vista. Dickinson has spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Before that, Dickinson coached at Minnesota State-Mankato and at Buena Vista for five years. Dickinson...
Judith "Judy" Nelson, 84 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Judy passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Jay Dee Allison, 72, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Jay Dee passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Fairfax Community Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
James E. Hurst, 50, Mound City, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Sharon Bruning, 79, of Villisca, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 6:30 PM. Memorials: Villisca Food Pantry-Villisca, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may...
George Petty, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Villisca Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at...
Nicole Lee (Stierle) Bradshaw - Oppold, 50, Atlantic
Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family at this time to be directed at a later date to many of Nicole’s favorited charities and local organizations and may be mailed to Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral...
Wind chill warning Wednesday night to Saturday in KMAland
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous wind chills later this week. The weather service in Valley, Nebraska says a wind chill warning is in effect from midnight Wednesday to noon Saturday. The warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Fremont counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Winter storm watch for northwest Missouri
(Pleasant Hill) -- The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says a winter storm watch remains in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon for portions of northwest Missouri. The winter storm watch area includes Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Gentry and Worth counties in KMAland. In addition, wind chill warnings...
