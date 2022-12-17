ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in less than a week, local leaders gathered to reveal details about an employer's plan to create hundreds of jobs in the city. The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation issued a release describing an event Tuesday to "announce the largest advanced manufacturing project in The post Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire department urges everyone to be vigilant amid high winds and arctic blast

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we count down to the dangerous cold, it isn’t just the cold temperatures that is a concern. It’s the wind too. Last month, three large fires broke out across southern Colorado. Officials say they were caused by homeless warming and cooking fires. While it was cold in November, the coming days will be colder and strong winds are causing concern.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Manufacturing company expands in Colorado Springs bringing hundreds of jobs to the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation, along with Governor Jared Polis, announced that Entegris, Inc., a global supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor, life sciences, and other high-tech industries, has selected Colorado Springs for expansion. WATCH announcement...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pueblo Police Department, people are asked to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. It's unclear what triggered the heavy police presence. This is a developing story. The post Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Donate to southern Colorado charities while you visit Christmas light displays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re going out to look at holiday lights, consider stopping by and dropping off food or monetary donations at one local man’s home. Mark Ingles, a retired Air Force chaplain, decorated his home on Nugent Drive, near Barnes and Peterson in northeastern Colorado Springs for the 8th Annual Cans for Christmas food drive, to raise money and donations for local charities this holiday season.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Emori has been found safe!. PREVIOUS (7:30 a.m.): Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home. A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The police department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway. However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not for violating the The post Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

