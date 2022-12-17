Read full article on original website
Related
KKTV
WATCH: Officials offer resources and tips ahead of low temperatures in El Paso County
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) WATCH: How to cope with mental health struggles during the holiday season.
KKTV
WATCH: Murder-suicide investigation in El Paso County, 3 dead
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) Fremont/Custer County Toys for Tots distributes toys to more than 1,200 kids!. Toys for Tots partnered with Hope for the Holidays to get more than 1,200 kids toys!. Fire mitigation tips for your own home. Updated: 8 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 4...
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado National Guard activated to assist with dangerously cold weather
Along Coneflower Ln. in Colorado Springs. Viewer video courtesy Gary. Lewis Palmer Baseball participates in Wreaths Across America. Lewis-Palmer baseball team participates in Wreaths Across America. Manufacturing company expands in Colorado Springs bringing hundreds of jobs to the Pikes Peak Region. Updated: 3 hours ago. Manufacturing company expands in Colorado...
10 Colorado Springs Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Colorado Springs, Co. - The Colorado Springs area often ranks high on lists of best places to live in the United States. A robust economy and strong job market are among the top reasons why the Pikes Peak region continues to attract new residents.
Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in less than a week, local leaders gathered to reveal details about an employer's plan to create hundreds of jobs in the city. The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation issued a release describing an event Tuesday to "announce the largest advanced manufacturing project in The post Major manufacturing project announced in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Santa visits NICU babies in Colorado Springs
Brigham Sheehan is facing multiple charges. Experts share tips on keeping utility bills low as temperatures dip below zero. Update on fire in Boulder County.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs Utilities shares tips on keeping your bills low during a cold snap
Lewis-Palmer baseball team participates in Wreaths Across America. Manufacturing company expands in Colorado Springs bringing hundreds of jobs to the Pikes Peak Region. Manufacturing company expands in Colorado Springs bringing hundreds of jobs to the Pikes Peak Region. Manufacturing company expands in Colorado Springs bringing hundreds of jobs to the...
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect arrested following chase in Colorado Springs
Experts share tips on keeping utility bills low as temperatures dip below zero. Update on fire in Boulder County. More than 100 Natl. Guard members will help Colorado deal with the cold temps.
KKTV
Fire department urges everyone to be vigilant amid high winds and arctic blast
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we count down to the dangerous cold, it isn’t just the cold temperatures that is a concern. It’s the wind too. Last month, three large fires broke out across southern Colorado. Officials say they were caused by homeless warming and cooking fires. While it was cold in November, the coming days will be colder and strong winds are causing concern.
KKTV
Manufacturing company expands in Colorado Springs bringing hundreds of jobs to the Pikes Peak Region
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation, along with Governor Jared Polis, announced that Entegris, Inc., a global supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor, life sciences, and other high-tech industries, has selected Colorado Springs for expansion. WATCH announcement...
KRDO
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued for Pueblo through Dec. 26
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City Monday. According to a press release, the Ordinance went into effect Monday, at 5 p.m. and will end on Monday, Dec. 26 at 7 a.m. This ordinance allows Pueblo churches,...
KKTV
Colorado Springs Utilities answers question of possible rate hike after cold snap
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With a cold snap expected this week, eyes are turning to the power grid and whether the sub-zero temperatures will put a strain on the city’s power. According to Steve Berry, a spokesperson for Colorado Springs Utilities, there isn’t much to worry about. He...
KKTV
BREAKING: Crews battle grass fire east of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a grass fire east of Colorado Springs on Monday. At about noon the Cimarron Hills Fire Department announced the fire was burning in an area east of Marksheffel Road and Highway 94. At about 12:20 p.m., smoke was still in the...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pueblo Police Department, people are asked to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. It's unclear what triggered the heavy police presence. This is a developing story. The post Pueblo Police ask people to avoid the 1800 block of W. 31st St. appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Donate to southern Colorado charities while you visit Christmas light displays
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re going out to look at holiday lights, consider stopping by and dropping off food or monetary donations at one local man’s home. Mark Ingles, a retired Air Force chaplain, decorated his home on Nugent Drive, near Barnes and Peterson in northeastern Colorado Springs for the 8th Annual Cans for Christmas food drive, to raise money and donations for local charities this holiday season.
KKTV
Missing Colorado Springs teen found safe, back with family
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE (6 p.m.): Emori has been found safe!. PREVIOUS (7:30 a.m.): Loved ones of a missing teen are asking for the public’s help bringing her home. A family friend tells 11 News that with the incoming arctic front, they are incredibly concerned for 15-year-old...
KKTV
Death investigation closed multiple lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police shut down three lanes on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass while they investigated a suspicious death on Tuesday. The lanes have since reopened. The incident started when an abandoned pickup was found Tuesday morning on the interstate between the MLK Bypass and South...
Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The police department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway. However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not for violating the The post Several arrests made Monday during illegal camping enforcement in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect barricaded in Fountain-area neighborhood in Colorado Springs
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) The goal of Ukraine Power is to address the needs of Ukrainians without power. A 24-year-old woman died at the jail last week.
Comments / 0